Watertown swept Yankton Post 12 in American Legion baseball action on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, three different Watertown players had three hits each as Post 17 downed Yankton 12-2.
Dawson Schmidt had a double and two singles, and Mason Morris and Mason Evans each had three hits for Watertown. Evan Falconer and Kale Stevenson each had two hits in the victory.
Joe Gokie and Kaid Keller each doubled, with Keller driving in two runs, for Yankton. Tony McGlone had the other Yankton hit.
Easton Thury pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. Jayden Lightner took the loss.
Watertown completed the sweep with an 11-7 decision.
Stevenson had three hits, including two doubles, for Watertown. Falconer also had three hits. Peyton Johnston doubled and singled in the win.
Keller had a double and two singles for Yankton. Gokie, Cameron Zahrbock and Matthew Hein each had two hits. Austin Wagner doubled, and Carson Haak, Lightner, Jace McCorkell and Rugby Ryken each had a hit in the effort.
Jerod Cyrus pitched two innings of scoreless relief, striking out five, for the win. Gokie took the loss, also in relief.
Watertown, 8-6, travels to Harrisburg for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Yankton, 1-2, travels to Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Post 12 will take on Pierre and Sioux Falls East in the event.
Dakota Valley 12, Gladstone 1
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Dakota Valley used three big innings to power past Gladstone 12-1 in American Legion baseball action on Sunday in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Hunter Beving, Kobey June and Drew Addison each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Chayce Montagne, Brenden Klasi and Ethan Redmond each had a hit in the victory.
Addison pitched four innings, striking out six, for the win.
Dakota Valley, 3-2, travels to Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley 8, South Sioux City 2
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Dakota Valley used a five-run fourth inning to claim an 8-2 victory over South Sioux City in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Hunter Beving went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead Dakota Valley. Keaton Hensley and Kobey June each doubled. Chayce Montagne, Paul Bruns, Eric Johnson and Drew Addison each had a hit in the victory.
June pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out nine ,for the win.
Harrisburg 8, SOS Heating & Cooling 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Harrisburg scored six runs in the seventh inning to claim an 8-7 victory over SOS Heating and Cooling in the Battle of Omaha American Legion baseball tournament on Sunday.
Jack Teigen had two hits to lead Harrisburg. Tyman Long, Chase Lucas and Ethan Rollinger each doubled for the Tigers, who took advantage of 10 walks.
Teigen pitched two innings of relief to earn the victory. Chase Mason started, striking out four in three shutout innings of work.
Saturday
Yankton 4, Tabor 3
Yankton rallied from a 3-0 deficit, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh, to claim a 4-3 victory over Tabor in American Legion baseball action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The game marked the season opener for Yankton.
Austin Wagner had two hits for Yankton. Jayden Lightner and Kaid Keller each had a hit in the victory.
Jordan Gall doubled to lead Tabor. Kaden Kozak, Preston Nedved, Nate Scieszinski and Cole Bares each had a hit in the effort.
Keller pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. Josh Schmidt took the loss in relief of Riley Rothschadl, who struck out 11 batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Parkston 9, Elk Point-Jefferson 4
ELK POINT — Parkston rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 4-2, then scored four runs in the eighth to claim a 9-4 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion baseball action on Saturday in Elk Point.
Logan Heidinger went 3-for-5 with a double, and Rylan Leischner went 3-for-5 with two RBI for Parkston. Nate Boettcher had two hits, including a home run. Cade Gemar doubled and singled. Caden Lenz had a hit and two RBI, and Jon Akre added a hit in the victory.
Noah Larson had two of Elk Point-Jefferson’s six hits. Ben Hanson, Chris Nelson, Myles Herrity and Cade Fennel each had a hit.
Landon Sudbeck pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief, striking out five, for the win. Lenz started, striking out seven in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Larson took the loss in relief, with Ben Swatek striking out five in his 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Dakota Valley 8, Lincoln North Star 4
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Dakota Valley took control with a five-run first inning on the way to an 8-4 victory over Lincoln North Star in American Legion baseball action on Saturday in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Paul Bruns went 3-for-4 to lead Dakota Valley. Ethan Redmond had a double and two RBI. Samuel Otten, Hunter Beving, Brenden Klasi, Eric Johnson and Drew Addison each had a hit in the victory.
Bruns went the distance in the win, striking out nine.
S.F. Bulls 8, Dakota Valley 6
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Sioux Falls Bulls scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim an 8-6 victory over Dakota Valley in American Legion baseball action on Saturday in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Hunter Beving and Eric Johnson each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Ethan Redmond doubled, and Chayce Montagne, Paul Bruns, Samuel Otten, Kobey June and Isaac Bruns each had a hit in the effort.
Keaton Hensley took the loss.
Prime Time 4, Harrisburg 3
OMAHA, Neb. — Prime Time Sporting Goods rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Harrisburg 4-3 in the Battle of Omaha American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.
Tyson Kogel doubled and singled, and Payton Metzger homered for Harrisburg.
Zeb Wede took the loss in relief of Will Simmons, who struck out nine in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Harrisburg 7, Northwest 3
OMAHA, Neb. — Harrisburg built a quick 6-0 lead on the way to a 7-3 victory over Northwest in the Battle of Omaha American Legion baseball tournament on Saturday.
Zeb Wede went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Harrisburg.
Sam Rabern picked up the win, striking out four over five innings of work.
Juniors: Harrisburg 11-6, Yankton 3-7
Yankton split with Harrisburg in American Legion Junior baseball action on Saturday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton built a 7-3 lead and held on for a 7-6 victory in the nightcap.
Garrett Nelson doubled for Yankton. Sam Kampshoff and Connor Teichroew each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Loecker picked up the win.
In the opener, Harrisburg took control with a six-run second inning on the way to an 11-3 victory.
Kampshoff doubled and singled, and Teichroew doubled for Yankton. Jace McCorkell added a hit.
Teichroew took the loss.
Yankton, 2-1, travels to face Rapid City Post 22 on Thursday.
Friday
Winner 10, Parkston 7
WINNER — Winner used an eight-run fourth inning to surge past Parkston 10-7 in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Oscar Pravecek had two hits, including a home run, for Winner. Joren Bruun also had two hits. Colby Kaiser and Fred Whiting each doubled in the victory.
Sutton Hohn and Max Scott each doubled for Parkston. Landon Sudbeck, Caden Lenz, Rylan Leischner, Cade Gemar and Josh Polreis each had a hit in the effort.
Bruun picked up the win. Kade Bialas took the loss, with Isaak Bialas striking out four in 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief.
