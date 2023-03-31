Due to poor travel conditions, the ESD Indoor track and field meet, scheduled for Saturday in Brookings, was cancelled. It will not be made up.
Here are other schedule changes announced Friday:
Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.
— The start time for Saturday’s baseball doubleheader between Mount Marty and Morningside has been pushed back. The games will begin at 2:30 p.m. at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa.
— The Huskies Invitational track and field meet, originally scheduled for April 4 in Elk Point, has been moved to Monday, April 3.
— The softball game featuring Tea Area at Elk Point-Jefferson, scheduled for Monday, April 3, will be played in North Sioux City. Start time remains 5 p.m.
— The Dan Clarke Relays track and field meet, scheduled for April 6 in Bridgewater, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The club high school baseball triangular featuring Vermillion and Douglas at Madison, scheduled for Saturday, will not be played.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
