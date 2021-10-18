VERMILLION — USD freshman Micah Poellet was named to the 2021 USA Junior World Triathlon Championship Team this past week. This will be Poellet’s first World Championship race representing the United States.
The Junior Worlds race was rescheduled for Nov. 6-7 in Quarteira, Portugal, after originally being scheduled in Bermuda. Quarteira will host both the Junior World Championships and the European Triathlon Cup that weekend.
Poellet is coming off of a ninth-place finish at the Smith Mountain Lake regional qualifier. It was her second race as a Coyote, clocking one of the fastest Coyote times on the course.
The Junior Worlds Championship will be the weekend before the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.