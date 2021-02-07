Dayton Fisser scored a pair of goals to lead Sioux Center past Yankton 7-3 in boys’ varsity hockey action on Saturday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Lane Kamerman, Easton Vanden Berg, Aidan DeJager, Matthew King and Grady Duden each scored a goal for Sioux Center. Isaac Baart posted three assists. Kyle Schubert, Lucas VanBerkel and Blake Vande Vegte each had an assist in the victory.
Zachary Weber scored twice for Yankton. Luke Abbott scored the other Bucks goal. Brody Burgeson and Gaige Koster each had an assist in the effort.
Evan Myers made 34 saves to pick up the win in goal for Sioux Center. Keenan Wagner made 18 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Mitchell on Saturday, Feb. 13. Start time is 7:30 p.m.
JV: Sioux Center 6, Yankton 0
Matthew King and Aidan DeJager each scored twice to lead Sioux Center past Yankton 6-0 in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Isaac Baardt and Landon De Jong each scored a goal for Sioux Center. Easton Vanden Berg and Riley Lathrop each had two assists for the Storm.
Luke Myers stopped all 14 shots he saw to preserve the shutout in goal. Jacob Larson made 47 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Mitchell on Saturday, Feb. 13. Start time is 5:30 p.m.
