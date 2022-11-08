SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Lolo Weideman has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Weideman, honored for the fifth time in her career, averaged 4.55 digs per set in South Dakota’s 3-0 week. Weideman recorded double-digit digs in all three matches, totaling 50 digs, 11 assists, and nine service aces. Six of those nine service aces came in South Dakota’s 3-0 sweep of St. Thomas on Saturday. Weideman continues to lead the league in digs and digs per set.
