VIBORG — Gradee Sherman’s 22 points, 19 rebounds and three assists were more than enough for second-ranked Viborg-Hurley which routed Menno 66-25 on Tuesday night in Viborg.
Eli Boomgarden added 15 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for the Cougars (14-3). Hayden Gilbert had 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and four steals, and Calvin Rasmussen pulled down three rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley led 47-17 at halftime.
For Menno (4-14), Blake Rames scored six points, Josh Heckenlaible and Levi Bender both scored five points, and Kadeyn Ulmer had four points and four steals.
On Thursday, Viborg-Hurley will host Howard in Viborg and Menno will play Freeman Academy-Marion in Marion.
MENNO (4-14) 8 9 8 0 — 25
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-3) 25 22 14 5 — 66
Winner 72, Platte-Geddes 65, 2 OT
WINNER — Brady Fritz scored 27 points as fifth-ranked Class A Winner out-lasted Class B receiving votes Platte-Geddes 72-65 in a boys’ basketball double overtime thriller on Tuesday night in Winner.
Blake Volmer added 15 points and seven rebounds for Winner (17-2), while Evan Famer had 12 points and Ethan Bartels grabbed 11 rebounds.
For Platte-Geddes, Kelby VanDerWerff had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Caden Foxley had 19 points and eight rebounds. Brody Botljes tallied 11 points and five assists.
Dakota Valley 100, SC West 60
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The brother tandem of Paul and Isaac Bruns combined for 72 points as Dakota Valley eclipsed 100 points for the second time this season with a 100-60 boys’ basketball victory Tuesday night over Sioux City West in Sioux City, Iowa.
Paul finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Isaac tallied 35 points and seven rebounds. The brothers combined to make 25-of-37 shots, including 12-of-19 on three-pointers.
Also for Dakota Valley (15-2), Joey Bryan scored eight points and Chayce Montagne dished out nine assists to become the school’s all-time leader in assists.
DAKOTA VALLEY (15-2) 27 31 19 23 — 100
SIOUX CITY WEST 17 11 19 13 — 60
Vermillion 73, Wagner 35
VERMILLION—The undefeated Vermillion Tanagers boys began the second half with a 31-point lead over the Wagner Red Raiders in Class A basketball on Tuesday in Vermillion.
Senior Forward, Noah Gilbertson, led Vermillion (18-0) with 13 points and nine rebounds. While Senior Guards Connor Saunders and Jakob Dobney combined for another 18 points and five assists.
For Wagner (9-8), Junior Dustin Honomichl led the Red Raiders with 12 points. Senior Forward Nolan Carda led with seven of the team’s 26 rebounds. 11th grade Guard, Toby Zephier, also made an appearance with seven points, one assist and one steal.
Vermillion travels to Flandreau on Thursday. Wagner hosts Burke on Thursday.
WAGNER (9-8) 7 5 18 5 — 35
VERMILLION (18-0) 12 31 19 11 — 73
MVP 81, Bon Homme 35
MOUNT VERNON — Kolby Kayser made 10 three-pointers for 30 points as Mount Vernon-Plankinton cruised past Bon Homme 81-35 in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday in Mount Vernon.
Reed Rus added 11 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and five steals for MVP (5-13), while Rylee Deinert had 11 points.
No stats were reported for Bon Homme (2-16).
Lennox 49, Beresford 48
BERESFORD — Peyton Eich scored 20 points to lead Lennox past Beresford 49-48 in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Porter Ihnen added 14 points for Lenox, which trailed 40-36 after three quarters.
Isaiah Richards led Beresford with 18 points. Tate Van Otterloo added 13 points.
Lennox hosts Dell Rapids on Friday. Beresford travels to Madison on Thursday.
LENNOX (7-11) 11 12 13 13 — 49
BERESFORD (5-11) 12 13 15 8 — 48
Freeman Academy-Marion 72, Alcester-Hudson 49
MARION — Quincy Blue finished 6-for-8 from three-point range, scoring a game-high 22 points to lead Freeman Academy-Marion past Alcester-Hudson 72-49 in Great Plains Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Thalen Schroeder finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Freeman Academy-Marion. Payton Arbach scored 16 points, Connor Epp posted six assists and Blue added eight rebounds in the victory.
Alex Winquist led Alcester-Hudson with 12 points. Jaxon Doering added 10 points.
Freeman Academy-Marion hosts Menno on Thursday in Marion. Alcester-Hudson travels to Canton on Thursday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (8-9) 18 8 5 18 — 49
FR. ACAD.-MARION (12-6) 23 8 22 19 — 72
Brookings 37, Huron 36
HURON — Brookings outscored Huron 17-12 in the fourth quarter to claim a 37-36 victory over the Tigers in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Nick Scheffers scored 17 points for Brookings, which led 13-8 after a slow-moving first half.
Derick Siemonsma scored nine points for Huron, which led 24-20 after three quarters. Max Kranzler added eight points.
Brookings hosts Watertown on Friday. Huron travels to Yankton on Saturday.
BROOKINGS (3-13) 3 10 7 17 — 37
HURON (2-15) 1 7 16 12 — 36
W. Central 73, Canton 43
HARTFORD — Kasan Abedi and Grafton Stroup each scored 16 points to lead West Central past Canton 73-43 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Jacob Krempges added four assists in the victory.
Derek Tieszen led Canton with 15 points.
West Central, 10-6, travels to McCook Central-Montrose on Thursday. Canton hosts Alcester-Hudson on Thursday.
CANTON (6-12) 7 6 19 11 — 43
WEST CENTRAL (10-6) 19 21 15 18 — 73
Tri-Valley 65, McCook Central-Montrose 57
MONTROSE — Tri-Valley put four players in double figures in a 65-57 boys’ basketball win over McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday night in Montrose.
Riley Haynes led Tri-Valley with 15 points, while Tyler Johnson had 12 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Kienast and Nick Hass both added 11 points.
For MCM, Gavin Gordon scored 18 points, Kyle DeBoer had 16 points and six rebounds, and Boston Katzer scored 10 points.
TRI-VALLEY 12 19 15 19 — 65
MCCOOK CEN.-MONT. 13 9 14 21 — 57
