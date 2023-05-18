The Dakota Valley girls won the Region 4A track and field meet with 150.5 points and three first place titles. The DV boys finished in fifth with 65.25 points and two first place titles.
“We knew coming in to this we had a chance to compete, and the team really bought into it. They gave it everything they had and left it out on the track,” Tammy Lilly, Dakota Valley’s girls head coach said. “I am super proud of our kids. They compete hard, cheer each other on, and are just fun to be around.”
Sophia Redler repeated her distance double at the regional meet, taking first in the 1600 (5:25.98) and the 3200 (11:51.69).
“That was one of her personal goals coming into the meet and she was really excited after both races,” Coach Lilly said. “Her coming in and running how she did was a big boost for us.”
Julia Bernard claimed the first-place title in the triple jump with a distance of 34-2.50. Jorja VanDenHul took second in the high jump after clearing 5-00.
Sophia Tuttle ran the 300 hurdles in 50.31 to claim second at the meet. Alex McCullough finished second in the 1600 (5:28.97).
The Dakota Valley boys had three events place in the top two at the meet. Jackson Boonstra won the 200 with a time of 23.10. Avery Bradshaw ran the 400 in 52.28 to take first. Jack Brown placed second in 1600 run (4:34.05)
The Vermillion boys scored 93 points on the day to take home third place, while the girls scored 70 points to finish sixth.
“This meet really allowed us to get ready and see where we are for state, and the kids did well across the board today. There is a positive aura around our team right now and it is good to see,” said Vermillion’s head coach, Lenni Billberg. “We have a week to get ready and continue to get our muscles ready in order to look our best in Sioux Falls.”
The boys went 1-2-3 in the 3200 run, with Jacob Chasing-Hawk winning with a time of 10:27.08. Hunter Morse followed with 10:29.45 to take second, while Gage Beverly rounded out the top for third with 10:32.29.
“Our boys and distance crew really rocked it today,” said Billberg. “It was a great day for distance, especially the 3200 run, and we are ready to roll.”
The 3200 relay took home the first-place title with a time of 8:31.19. This foursome was completed by Henry Anderson, Hunter Morse, Kade Reuvers, and Jack Freeburg. The sprint medley (3:54.81) finished second and was run by Bryce Voss, Ian Job, Johnny Fleming, and Freeburg.
“I am feeling good after today’s meet and performances for both myself and the team,” said Vermillion senior, Jack Freeburg. “The team has been shaping up throughout the season, and we have been able to push through some hardships.”
The girls team had six performances land in the top two throughout today’s meet. Grace Chaussee ran the 100 in 12.82 to take second, and ran a leg in both the 400 and 1600 relays. Lydia Anderson finished second in the 800 (2:23.15), and ran a leg in both the 3200 and 1600 relays.
“We just wanted to do the best we could and try to improve our times,” Chaussee said. “I came into today not wanting to put too much pressure on myself because I knew my teammates and I were in a good spot.”
The 400 relay, 3200 relay, and sprint medley all had a first place finish, while the 1600 relay finished second. The 400 relay (51.84) was run by Jaymes Drake, Josie Askew, Chausse, and Marasia Warren. The 3200 relay (10:19.58) consisted of Taeli Barta, Callie Radigan, Jenaya Cleveland, and Lydia Anderson. The sprint medley (4:28.96) was made up by Drake, Chaussee, Cleveland, and Barta.
“Today gave us a lot of confidence with our relays,” Barta said. “We had really tough competition today so it just helps us know we can do well at state too.”
The 1600 relay had a time of 4:15.40 to take second place. The foursome was completed by Anderson, Cleveland, Barta, and Chaussee.
“Today was just about having smart races and performing well,” Cleveland said. “I am excited for state next weekend. Just about putting our best foot forward and having a strong finish to the season.”
The Elk Point-Jefferson girls tied for third at the meet with 124 points. Josie Curry helped lead the Huskies to a third place finish. Curry won shot put (39-8.75), finished second in the javelin (110-6), and placed second in discus (117-8).
Bentlee Kollbaum won the javelin throw and set the new Region 4A meet record with a distance of 112-2. The previous record was set in 2022 by Canton’s Fallan Lundstrom (111-5). Paige Jacobs had second place finish in the long jump with a distance of 16-5.5 and ran a leg in the 800 relay.
Lauren McDermott won the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.05, finished second in the 100 hurdles (16.33), and rand opening leg for the 800 relay. The 800 relay (1:50.49) placed second and was run by McDermott, Jacobs, Makinely Hammitt, and Alyssa Chytka.
The Beresford boys took home one first place title. Andrew Atwood won the 800 and set the new meet record in the process with a time of 1:59.37. The prevuous record was 1:58.74 and was set in 2004 by Lennox’s John Kuiper. The 1600 relay (3:37.41) had a second-place finish. The foursome was made by Atwood, Bordy Andrews, Brady Aasheim, and Peyton Fridrich.
The girls took second in the sprint medley with a time of 4:39.92. The medley was made up by Rachel Zanter, Kylie Mockler, Eva Schaap, and Ella Meriman.
Braelyn Berens led Parker after having a first-place finish in the 100 (12.81), and a second-place finish in the 200 (26.83). Shayla Voeltz took second in the long jump with a distance of 16-8.5.
The state track meet takes place May 25 through the 27 in Sioux Falls. The top-24 statewide will qualify to compete.
Follow @kenzie_attk on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.