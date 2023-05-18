The Dakota Valley girls won the Region 4A track and field meet with 150.5 points and three first place titles. The DV boys finished in fifth with 65.25 points and two first place titles.

“We knew coming in to this we had a chance to compete, and the team really bought into it. They gave it everything they had and left it out on the track,” Tammy Lilly, Dakota Valley’s girls head coach said. “I am super proud of our kids. They compete hard, cheer each other on, and are just fun to be around.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.