SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty shot a 350 to rank 15th after the opening round of the Siouxland Invitational men’s golf tournament, Monday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Iowa Western shot an 8-under 280 to hold the first round lead. Morningside (385), Northwestern (288) and Dordt (289) held the next three spots.
Concordia’s Ivan Yabut shot a 7-under 65 to lead the way at the midway point. Iowa Western’s Graedon Woodward (67) is second, with Doane’s Conor Schubring (68) and Northwestern’s Trenton DeHaan tied for third at 68.
Mount Marty is led by Damion Bresee, who led the way with a 78. Jackson Faber (80), Willeam Cam (91), Caleb Kirschenman (101) and Trey Vande Kop (111) rounded out the Lancer scorecard.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday) in Orange City, Iowa.
