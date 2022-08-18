VERMILLION – South Dakota Coyotes Volleyball head coach Leanne Williamson is looking for her team to gain consistency through experience as she spoke at media day here at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.

 “(The team) works hard and they're putting everything they have into every single practice that they are a part of,” Williamson said. “I couldn't ask for much more from this team right now.”

