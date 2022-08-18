VERMILLION – South Dakota Coyotes Volleyball head coach Leanne Williamson is looking for her team to gain consistency through experience as she spoke at media day here at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Thursday.
“(The team) works hard and they're putting everything they have into every single practice that they are a part of,” Williamson said. “I couldn't ask for much more from this team right now.”
Williamson is looking for the Coyotes, the defending Summit League Tournament Champions, to bring the same energy to every game and practice.
“You can't take days off,” she said. “Even in our losses last year, (we didn’t lose) because (the players) weren't trying or a lack of effort or want. We didn't perform at the level that we needed to. So, the consistency piece is huge and something that we're talking about now. We're also talking about players who haven't played in true matches yet. But I think for us as coaches, there are some different things that we have to challenge head on and figure out how to help out with those processes to put them into that position to play consistently.”
One area of her team’s game in fall camp that Williamson has praised is their defense, which is a departure from past years as the Coyotes have been known more for their offensive prowess.
“It's something that is a little bit different than what people have seen the last couple years,” Williamson said. “We've been very offensive. It’s not that we went away from the way we’ve coached or the style that we’ve wanted to play but we didn't play as high of a level of defense as I would have liked to see (in past seasons). This year is different, and that's been something that's good for our hitters, attackers, and setters. They to have to find ways to score in practice when things are difficult.”
The Coyotes hope to display their defensive prowess in an exhibition game at Creighton as well as their first three home games next weekend in the South Dakota Classic against No. 4 Louisville, Northern Kentucky, and Missouri at SCSC August 26-28.
“It's really nice to start off with that high of competition,” fifth-year libero Lolo Weideman said. “I think it prepares us really well for season. And I think it really pushes us to play the best volleyball that we can and doesn't let us go down to any level playing wise so really pushes us.”
Williamson sees the experiences her players will get in the Classic as invaluable.
“We have (players)| that don't have game experience,” Williamson said. “We have people that need to work through that and learn how that feels.
“Do I want to win on Sunday? Yes. It's an exhibition still though. We're going to learn, we're going to get better, and we're going to fail (sometimes). As long as we're learning through that failure, we're going to be in a better spot the following Friday. Do I want to win on Friday? Yes. But for us, I've been very proud of this program overall of understanding that we have to trust the process. We're really understanding that being the best team at the beginning of season doesn't get us to necessarily where we want to be at the end. We want to be the best version of ourselves every single day.”
The Coyotes bring experience on their roster, as they are led by Weideman and four other seniors, Aimee Adams, Elizabeth Juhnke, Madison Harms, and Brynn Pauman.
“Being able to get back in the gym and see what some of the returners are able to really do and how they've stepped up their game and being able to allow our freshmen to grow and find their place in the program has been a lot of fun for us as coaches,” Williamson said. “We’ve got back more to that, that skill development and (us as coaches can) put the pieces in place, almost like a puzzle as a team.”
While the Coyotes face a challenging start to the season, they can have new experiences and construct their team in a way that will lead to consistent success. With these ingredients, they hope to achieve Williamson’s goal of the team being the best version of itself at the end of the season.
