VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 1:40 am
COED SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: Edward Jones def. Re Set /I-V Hydrations 15-21, 21-10, 21-13; Calm Your Tips def. Date Night 21-18, 21-17, 19-21; Kicken Astec def. Sandy Beavers 21-14, 21-11, 21-16; Bro’s def. Ryken Tax & Book Keeping 21-17, 18-21, 21-10; MoJo’s Rough Sets def. Day Drinkers 21-13, 20-22, 21-12; Astec Attackers def. Care Close to Home 17-21, 21-11, 21-11; O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. Czeckers 21-18, 21-15, 23-21; Here for Ben’s Beer def. Frick 20-22, 21-16, 21-12
STANDINGS: O’Malley’s Big Hitties 3-0, Calm Your Tips 3-0, Here for Ben’s Beer 3-0, Kicken Astec 3-0, Frick 2-1, Date Night 2-1, Astec Attackers 2-1, Care Close to Home 1-2, Sandy Beavers 1-2, Czeckers 1-2, Bro’s 1-2, MoJo’s Rough Sets 1-2, Edward Jones 1-2, Re Set /I-V Hydrations 0-3, Ryken Tax & Book Keeping 0-3, Day Drinkers 0-3
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: Bumping Ugly def. def. Volly Llamas 21-7, 21-8, 21-117; Cuka Digger’s def. All About That Ace 21-12; 21-19, 21-9; Astec Aces def. I Got It….Or Not 21-17, 21-9, 21-12; Block Party def. Cracking Knees 21-13, 21-10, 21-12; Sand Eaters def. Serves of Steel 21-11, 21-13, 16-21; The Walnut def. The Lemonade Stand 21-17, 21-18, 21-8.
STANDINGS: Sand Eaters 3-0, Cuka Digger’s 3-0, The Lemonade Stand 2-1, The Walnut 2-1, Astec Aces 2-1, Block Party 2-1, Bumping Ugly 2-1, All About That Ace 1-2, Serves of Steel 1-2, Volly Llamas 0-3, Cracking Knees 0-3, I Got It….Or Not 0-3
