SALEM — The team standings at the Gene Danielsen Relays track and field meet resulted in a pair of ties on Tuesday in Salem.
On the girls’ side, Ethan-Parkston and Mount Vernon-Plankinton each finished with 99 points. Parker was third with 79 points. Menno (42) finished in sixth.
Ethan-Parkston won five events, led by Lindsey Roth’s wins in the 800 (2:23.39) and 1600 (5:42.0). Alison Ziebart won the triple jump (34-9 1/2) and teamed with Erynn Gerlach, Jaya Kurtenbach and Lauren Ziebart to win the 400 relay (54.13). Morgan Maxwell won the 3200 (13:42.22) for the squad.
MVP had a pair of victories, Berkeley Engelland in the 400 (1:00.71) and in the medley relay (4:48.60).
Parker won three events, with Mount Marty recruit Lexi Even claiming the 100 (12.14) and 200 (25.73). Teammate Janae Olson won the long jump (16-7).
Menno’s Raygen Diede swept the throws, claiming the shot put (37-11 1/2) and discus (118-6).
For Garretson, Lily Ranschau swept the 100-meter (15.82) and 300-meter (50.58) hurdle races, and anchored the Blue Dragons’ winning 800 relay (1:56.12).
Hanson and MVP tied with 106 points in the boys’ team race. Host McCook Central-Montrose was third (69), with Ethan-Parkston (54) fourth. Menno (18) was 10th and Parker (15) was 12th in the 13-team event.
MVP won three events, including a combined sweep of the hurdle races. Reece Risseeuw won the 110 hurdles (15.17) and Reed Rus claimed the 300 hurdles (44.54) for the Titans, who also won the 800 relay (1:42.17).
Hanson won the 400 (45.76) and 1600 (3:48.49) relays. Also for the Beavers, Keaton Weber won the triple jump (40-0 1/2) and Colton Dillon won the shot put (52-1 3/4).
Two area athletes won events on the boys’ side. Ethan-Parkston’s Kolter Kramer won the 400 (53.52). Parker’s Jaivyn DeBoer claimed the long jump (19-11 1/2).
Also on the boys’ side, Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder won the 800 (2:12.57) and 1600 (4:43.84). Lucas Flemmer of Dell Rapids St. Mary won the 100 (11.25) and 200 (23.33). Jeff Boschee of Sanborn Central-Woonsocket won the high jump (6-2) and opened the Blackhawks’ winning 3200 relay (9:11.67).
