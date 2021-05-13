SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty sophomore shortstop Emma Burns was named first team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference when the league announced its post-season honors on Thursday.
Burns, a sophomore from Rapid City and a transfer from the University of Minnesota, batted .444 and led the Lancers in home runs (10), runs scored (42) and runs batted in (39). She also tied for the team lead in doubles (11) and triples (3), and stole seven bases in nine attempts, ranking third on the team.
Four Lancers earned honorable mention recognition: Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen, Karlee Arnold, Makenzi Rockwell and Adley Swanson.
Vornhagen, a junior from Kearney, Nebraska, and a transfer from Nebraska-Kearney (UNK), went 7-4 with a 3.54 earned run average. She struck out 112 batters in 87 innings pitched.
Arnold, a senior from Parker, Colorado and transfer from UNK, batted .365 with nine home runs, 11 doubles and 37 runs batted in.
Rockwell, a senior from Aberdeen, Washington and a transfer from Wenatchee Valley College, batted .385 with seven home runs, 10 doubles, 29 RBI and 38 runs scored. She was also 8-for-9 in stolen bases.
Swanson, a senior from Fruita, Colorado, and a transfer from Williston State College, batted .299 with four home runs, five doubles and 25 RBI.
The Lancers finished 19-20 overall, qualifying for the GPAC Tournament as the seventh seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.