MANHATTAN, Kan. – South Dakota women’s tennis posted its first dual win of the season with a 6-1 victory over Missouri State in a match played Sunday morning inside the Body First Indoor Tennis Center on the Kansas State campus.
The Coyotes (1-1) won the doubles point to begin the match and then proceeded to win five of the six singles matches in the contest.
Senior Natka Kmoskova teamed with freshman Bea Havlickova to post a 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles while the fifth-year senior duo of Jana Lazarevic and Habiba Aly clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles.
Estella Jaeger, who opened her South Dakota career with the school’s first-ever (D1) singles win over a ranked opponent on Saturday against Kansas State, moved to 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles over Kate Miley.
Lazarevic posted a 6-1, 6-2 win over Mary Houston at No. 2 singles and Aly clinched the dual win with a comeback win in three sets over Tiera Jarmond at No. 2 singles.
Anna Marija Bukina, a senior, earned a three-set win at No. 5 singles while Havlickova earned her first collegiate singles win at No. 6 singles.
“Great response by the team today after the K State loss,” coach Brett Barnett said. “We played nowhere near our best doubles but we dug deep and pulled out the point.
“Playing on three courts is tricky and Jana and Estella did a great job winning quick to put us up 3-0. Big comeback and fight by Biba and it was great seeing Buki and Bea finish with wins after the match was clinched. Big week for us coming up as we know we will have a battle with Drake Thursday.”
South Dakota begins a three match in five-day stretch with Thursday’s road test at Drake, followed by Saturday at Minnesota and home on Monday (Jan. 31) to face Wichita State at Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls.
Kansas State 6, USD 1
MANHATTAN, Kan. – South Dakota women’s tennis suffered a 6-1 setback in its season opening dual for 2022 to Kansas State inside the Body First Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday morning.
Estella Jaeger, a transfer from Southern Cal who joined the team this spring, earned her first win in a South Dakota uniform with a three-set triumph over Rosanna Maffei, who is ranked 125 by the ITA.
Jaeger, playing at No. 2 singles, came back from a set down to win the second set 7-5 and then take the tie-break 10-5 to win the match.
Habiba Aly, a fifth-year senior, opened with a strong set one win (6-3) over Maria Linares at No. 3 singles, but fell in three sets.
Jana Lazarevic, a fifth-year senior, suffered a 6-2, 6-2 loss to 51st-ranked Karine-Marion Job at No. 1 singles.
Freshmen Sonia Skobkareva and Bea Havlickova along with senior Natka Kmoskova completed the singles lineup for the Coyotes.
“I’m proud of how hard we competed today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “The score does not show how hard we played and fought. We definitely had some first match nerves but that was to be expected. We had chances to win the doubles point and didn’t convert our game points.
“Same story in singles, played well but didn’t execute in some big moments. Biba fought well and was right there in her match and Estella did so good pulling hers out from a set down. I’m excited to play again tomorrow against a strong Missouri State team.”
