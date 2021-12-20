GILBERT, Ariz. — Mount Marty outscored Park University-Gilbert 20-12 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 65-63 victory in women’s basketball action on Sunday.
Callie Otkin was a perfect 6-for-6 from three-point range, finishing with 18 points, for Mount Marty. Eve Millar had 10 points and seven rebounds. Camryn Krogman had eight points and four assists, and Macy Kempf pulled down 12 rebounds in the victory.
For Park-Gilbert, Jayla Reliford and Kayla Schroeder each scored 15 points, with Reliford posting eight rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Macy Markus scored 12 points and Allison Hadaway added 11 points in the effort.
MOUNT MARTY (2-11)
Callie Otkin 6-6 0-0 18, Eve Millar 3-8 3-4 10, Camryn Krogman 3-8 0-0 8, Macy Kempf 3-8 1-2 7, Carlie Wetzel 2-7 0-0 5, Alexsis Kemp 2-6 2-3 7, Megan Hirsch 2-3 2-3 6, Kayla Jacobson 2-4 0-0 4, Tayte Kohn 0-1 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 0-0 0-0 0, Kiera Berndt 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-52 8-12 65.
PARK-GILBERT (7-5)
Jayla Reliford 6-15 3-4 15, Kayla Schroeder 6-11 0-0 15, Macy Markus 5-14 0-0 12, Haley Valencia 2-7 0-2 4, Kendyl Abel 1-1 0-0 2, Allison Hadaway 4-9 1-2 11, Jenny Todd 1-2 0-0 2, Maddison Chappell 1-6 0-0 2, Carlee Meiner 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-65 4-8 63.
MOUNT MARTY 21 5 19 20 — 65
PARK-GILBERT 20 13 18 12 — 63
Three-Pointers 11-25 (Otkin 6-6, Krogman 2-3, Millar 1-3, Wetzel 1-5, Kemp 1-4, Jacobson 0-2, Kohn 0-1, Berndt 0-1), PG 7-23 (Schroeder 3-7, Markus 2-7, Hadaway 2-6, Reliford 0-1, Todd 0-1, Chappell 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 41 (Kempf 12), PG 32 (Reliford 8). Blocked Shots: PG 3, MMU 2. Steals: PG 18 (Reliford 7), MMU 7 (Millar 2, Jacobson 2). Assists: PG 16 (Reliford 7), MMU 12 (Krogman 4). Personal Fouls: PG 17, MMU 13. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MMU 28, PG 13.
