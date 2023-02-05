PIERRE — Yankton missed qualifying for the team portion of the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Meet by 0.2 points, finishing sixth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Saturday in Pierre.

The ESD meet also served as the state qualifier. The other Class AA programs held their meet on Friday. The winner of each meet receives an automatic berth, with the next six scores overall also qualifying for state.

