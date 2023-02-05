PIERRE — Yankton missed qualifying for the team portion of the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Meet by 0.2 points, finishing sixth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Saturday in Pierre.
The ESD meet also served as the state qualifier. The other Class AA programs held their meet on Friday. The winner of each meet receives an automatic berth, with the next six scores overall also qualifying for state.
Mitchell won the team title with a score of 149.0, well ahead of runner-up Harrisburg (145.825).
Harrisburg’s Katelyn Maeschen earned all-around honors with a 37.575. Mitchell athletes claimed the next three spots: Emily Moody (37.05), Olivia Prunty (36.85) and Kyra Gropper (36.675).
Maeschen posted the top mark on vault (9.325). Mitchell’s Bentley Bates won on uneven parallel bars (9.625) and tied Harrisburg’s Meredith Hruby for the top mark in the floor exercise (9.55). Harrisburg’s Kiah Boetel won on balance beam (9.55).
Yankton’s team score of 131.575 put them just behind Sioux Falls Roosevelt (131.775) for the eighth and final qualifying spot.
The Gazelles qualified three athletes on vault: Ava Koller (8.575), Allie Burkeland (8.45) and Mackenzie Steinbrecher (8.4). Koller also qualified on beam (8.4) and floor (9.35). Steinbrecher (8.0) and Allie Byrkeland (7.925) each qualified on bars. Marissa Byrkeland qualified on beam (8.55).
Koller tied for seventh on floor, the top placing for a Gazelle on the day.
Yankton now turns its attentions to “individual day” of the state meet, Feb. 11 in Watertown. The team competition will be held on Feb. 10.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 149.0, Harrisburg 145.825, Brookings 141.725, Watertown 136.625, Pierre 135.7, Yankton 131.575, Aberdeen Central 126.775, Huron 125.625
ALL-AROUND: 1, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 37.575; 2, Emily Moody, Mitchell 37.05; 3, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 36.85; 4, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 36.675; 5, Delilah Fuls, Brookings 36.35; YHS: 18, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 32.275; 19, Allie Byrkeland 32.175; 20, Marissa Byrkeland 32.075
BARS: 1, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.625; 2, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 9.4; 3, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.35; 4, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell 9.2; 5, Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.025; YHS: 22, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.0; 24, Allie Byrkeland 7.925; T33, Marissa Byrkeland 7.475; 36, Ellie Drotzmann 7.375; T37, Burkley Olson 7.325
BEAM: 1, Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 9.55; T2, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg; Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.5; 4, Aubrey Gelderman, Mitchell 9.475; 5, Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.325; YHS: 18, Marissa Byrkeland 8.55; 25, Ava Koller 8.4; T27, Avery Portillo 8.275; T29, Burkley Olson 8.225; 35, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.9; 38, Allie Byrkeland 7.75
FLOOR: T1, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg; Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.55; T3, Emily Moody, Mitchell; Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.525; 5, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.5; YHS: T7, Ava Koller 9.35; 29, Avery Portillo 8.325; 34, Allie Byrkeland 8.05; T36, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.975; 40, Marissa Byrkeland 7.9; 47, Briley Steffensen 7.225
VAULT: 1, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 9.325; T2, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell; Delilah Fuls, Brookings 9.3; 4, Layla Erickson, Brookings 9.25; 5, Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.175; YHS: 16, Ava Koller 8.575; T20, Allie Byrkeland 8.45; T25, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.4; 35, Burkley Olson 8.225; 36, Marissa Byrkeland 8.15; 40, Aubrey Ploof 7.825
