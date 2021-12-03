Brookings broke through in the third period to claim a 3-0 victory over Yankton in girls’ hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Miyah Foerster and Savanah Barber each had a goal and an assist for Brookings. Kiran Vugteveen scored the other Rangers goal. Anna Rasmussen, Taryn Richter and Ava Kahle each had an assist in the victory.
Aletha Baker stopped all 13 shots she faced to claim the shutout on goal. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 27 saves for Yankton.
Yankton, 0-2, travels to Huron today (Saturday).
Boys: Brookings 13, Yankton 0
Three Brookings players had had tricks, including a four-goal night from Logan Bortnem, as the Rangers blanked Yankton 13-0 in boys’ hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Center.
Owen Schneider posted three goals and four assists, and Breck Hirschoff had three goals and three assists for Brookings. Ashton Witte posted a goal and two assists, and Luke Honkomp, Zach Struck and Talon Richter each had two assists in the victory.
Kade Brecher picked up the shutout in goal, stopping two shots. Keenan Wagner made 52 saves for Yankton.
Yankton hosts Sioux Center on Sunday. Start time is set for 2 p.m.
