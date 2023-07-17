BASEBALL
NEB. C JUNIOR STATE
July 15-19 at Imperial, Neb.
(NOTE: Times listed in Central)
Saturday, July 15
DCB 10, Pender 2
PWG 3, Tecumseh 1
Malcolm 12, Valentine 3
Imperial 7, Crofton 6
Sunday, July 16
Pender 11, Tecumseh 3, Tecumseh eliminated
Crofton 16, Valentine 9, Valentine eliminated
PWG 10, DCB 9, 8 innings
Malcolm 13, Imperial 0
Monday, July 17
Crofton 11, DCB 10, DCB eliminated
Imperial 4, Pender 2, Pender eliminated
GAME 11: PWG vs. Malcolm, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
GAME 12: Crofton vs. Game 11 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 13: Imperial vs. Game 11 winner, 8 p.m.
NOTE: Pairings will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary.
Wednesday, July 19
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 6 p.m.
GAME 15: If Necessary, to follow
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 goes to Game 15.
S.D. LEGION REGIONALS
REGION 3B
July 16-19 at Elk Point
Sunday, July 16
Elk Point-Jefferson 9, Tea 6
Lennox 4, Vermillion 3, 11 innings
Dakota Valley 3, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Monday, July 17
Vermillion 6, Tea 2, Tea eliminated
Lennox 12, Dakota Valley 2
Elk Point-Jefferson 6, Vermillion 0, Vermillion eliminated
Tuesday, July 18
GAME 7: Dakota Valley vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 4 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Lennox vs. Game 7 winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
IF NECESSARY: 5 p.m.
REGION 4B
July 18-22 at Tabor
Tuesday, July 18
GAME 1: Parkston vs. Wagner, 2 p.m.
GAME 2: Alexandria vs. Tabor, 4 p.m.
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 20
GAME 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 2 p.m.
IF NECESSARY: 4 p.m.
S.D. VFW 14-UNDER STATE
CLASS A TOURN.
July 21-23 at Elk Point
Friday’s Games
Milbank vs. Tea Area, noon
Mobridge vs. Vermillion, 2:30 p.m.
Madison Black vs. Belle Fourche, 5 p.m.
West Central vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milbank/Tea Area loser vs. Mobridge/Vermillion loser, 11 a.m.
Madison/Belle Fourche loser vs. West Central/EPJ loser, 1:30 p.m.
Milbank/Tea Area winner vs. Mobridge/Vermillion winner, 3:30 p.m.
Madison/Belle Fourche winner vs. West Central/EPJ winner, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS B TOURN.
July 21-23 at Corsica
Friday’s Games
Freeman-Marion vs. Corsica-Stickney, 11 a.m.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Baltic, 1:30 p.m.
Parkston vs. Selby, 4:15 p.m.
Clark Area vs. Platte-Geddes, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
FM/CS loser vs. MVP/Baltic loser, 11 a.m.
Parkston/Selby loser vs. Clark/PG loser, 1:30 p.m.
FM/CS winner vs. MVP/Baltic winner, 4 p.m.
Parkston/Selby winner vs. Clark/PG winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
AMATEUR DISTRICTS
DISTRICT 5B
July 20-28 at Parkston
Thursday, July 20
GAME 1: Platte vs. Dimock-Emery, 6 p.m.
GAME 2: Winner-Colome vs. Parksotn Devil Rays, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 21
GAME 3: Alexandria vs. Corsica-Stickney, 6 p.m.
GAME 4: Mount Vernon vs. Parkston Mudcats, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23
GAME 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
GAME 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 24
GAME 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 25
GAME 9: Game 6 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #2 or 3)
GAME 10: Game 5 loser vs. Game 8 winner, 8 p.m. (winner is Rep #2 or 3)
Thursday, July 27
GAME 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #4)
GAME 12: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 28
GAME 13: Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 6 p.m. (winner is Rep #5)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
