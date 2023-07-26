VERMILLION — Thirteen home events at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex highlight South Dakota’s soccer schedule announced Tuesday.
All seven August matches are home. They include exhibitions with Iowa (Aug. 5), Omaha (Aug. 7) and Briar Cliff (Aug. 12). The first regular season matches are Aug. 17 against Utah Tech and Aug. 19 versus Southern Utah in rematches from last season. The Coyotes host Mountain West regular season winner Wyoming Aug. 24 and former North Central Conference foe Morningside Aug. 29.
September starts with road trips to Idaho State (Sept. 1) and Utah State (Sept. 3). A pair of rematches with Missouri Valley teams follow with South Dakota hosting UNI Sept. 7 and traveling to Drake Sept. 13. The final non-conference matchup is a Senior Day celebration at home against Lindenwood Sept. 16.
The first three Summit League matches are home. They include St. Thomas (Sept. 21), rival South Dakota State (Sept. 24) and North Dakota (Sept. 28).
That means four of the last five fixtures of the regular season will take place outside of Vermillion. The Coyotes face Summit Tournament champ Omaha Oct. 5 in Nebraska and Summit regular season winner Denver Oct. 8 in Colorado.
The final home match is Oct. 15 against North Dakota State. The regular season concludes with road trips to Kansas City (Oct. 19) and Oral Roberts (Oct. 22).
The top six Summit League teams qualify for the Summit League Tournament. The first and second rounds will be played Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, respectively, at to be determined sites. The championship match is set for Nov. 4 with the winner advancing to the NCAA Tournament.
2023 South Dakota Soccer Schedule
Aug. 5 Iowa (Exh.) Vermillion 11 a.m.
Aug. 7 Omaha (Exh.) Vermillion 6 p.m.
Aug. 12 Briar Cliff (Exh.) Vermillion 11 a.m.
Aug. 17 Utah Tech Vermillion 6 p.m.
Aug. 19 Southern Utah Vermillion 6 p.m.
Aug. 24 Wyoming Vermillion 6 p.m.
Aug. 29 Morningside Vermillion 5 p.m.
Sept. 1 Idaho State Pocatello, Idaho 8 p.m.
Sept. 3 Utah State Logan, Utah 2 p.m.
Sept. 7 UNI Vermillion 4 p.m.
Sept. 13 Drake Des Moines, Iowa 2 p.m.
Sept. 16 Lindenwood Vermillion 6 p.m.
Sept. 21 St. Thomas* Vermillion 4 p.m.
Sept. 24 South Dakota State* Vermillion 1 p.m.
Sept. 28 North Dakota* Vermillion 4 p.m.
Oct. 5 Omaha* Omaha, Neb. 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Denver* Denver, Colo. 2 p.m.
Oct. 15 North Dakota State* Vermillion 1 p.m.
Oct. 19 Kansas City* Kansas City, Mo. 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Oral Roberts* Tulsa, Okla. 1 p.m.
Oct. 27-29 Summit League Quarterfinals/Semifinals TBD
Nov. 4 Summit League Championship TBD
All times listed are Central
Games in bold played at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex
