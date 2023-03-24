SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota third-year sophomore Erin Kinney and sophomore Marleen Mülla have been voted the Summit League Women’s Track and Field Athletes of the Year, respectively, while USD Director of Track and Field Lucky Huber was voted the Summit League Coach of the Year for both the men and women. The Summit League indoor track and field awards, voted on by the league’s head coaches, were announced Friday by the league office.
Kinney, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, garners the Summit’s Track Athlete of the Year for the first time of her career. She was also named the Summit’s Most Outstanding Performer of the Championship this winter, sweeping the 60 meters and 200 meters at the Summit’s championship meet. She broke the Summit League Championship meet record in the preliminaries of the 60 meters by clocking 7.24 seconds. She finished the indoor season ranked 22nd in the nation in the event. She was a four-time Summit athlete of the week during the season and broke her own school record in the 60 meters six times. Kinney’s the third Coyote to receive the honor for the indoor season, joining teammate Sara Reifenrath (2022) and alumna Shanice Cannigan (2018).
