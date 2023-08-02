The 50th Annual Hillcrest Invitational is going to look different in 2023.
Unlike previous years, the tournament is not taking place this first weekend of August.
Events will take place from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3. The pro qualifier will take place Monday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. with the ladies’ pro qualifier scheduled for Tuesday.
“We currently have 34 two-lady teams signed up for that,” said Scott Larson, PGA Golf Pro for Hillcrest Golf Course.
The pro-am will take place Aug. 31-Sept. 3. The tournament was moved due to construction of a new clubhouse.
The old clubhouse at HGCC was demolished in September of 2022.
“They’ve been working (on construction of the new building) ever since, so we’ve set up a trailer that is a temporary pro shop and clubhouse that we’ve worked out of,” Larson said. “We still have all the internet and phone service. It’s just been a little cramped in the trailer.”
Larson is hopeful that the downstairs level of the new clubhouse will be open by Sept. 1.
“It is going to be a big change with the clubhouse being a lot bigger and (it’s ability) to handle more people and events,” he said.
Larson said the course has received the typical amount of business it is accustomed to despite the construction.
“It hasn’t affected rounds at all because people still come and play golf,” he said. “What it has affected is the food and beverage (aspect) and non-golfing events. We’re going to get going here in September with a full clubhouse that will be back up and running in September.”
There are multiple weddings scheduled at the new clubhouse as well.
Entry spots for the Invitational filled up fast despite the tournament taking place a few weeks later than usual.
“We first opened the entries to our members of Hillcrest,” Larson said. “When we opened (sign-ups) to the regular public golfers, we only had three spots available. Those filled within seconds once it went online. Currently, we have 10 teams on the waitlist. I’ve never seen it fill up so quick and have such a long waitlist to get into the event.”
Some of the golfers returning include Muscatine, Iowa’s Brian Lemkau, who won the amateur gross tournament last year. Muscatine’s Tom Hendricks, who grew up in Yankton, will be back to defend his senior division title, winning the gross score competition.
Additionally, Hendricks will be inducted into the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame on Sept. 14.
“It is nice to see amateurs returning back each year,” Larson said. “Some of the golf professionals have been coming for years, but there are a lot of new, younger golf professionals on the Dakotas Tour this year that I’m looking forward to meeting.”
In 2024, the Invitational will be back on the first weekend of August.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.