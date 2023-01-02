SALEM — Canton easily beat out Winner and host McCook Central-Montrose for top honors at the McCook Central-Montrose Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Salem.
Canton finished with 203.5 points, topping the Warriors (171) and MCM (160). Redfield (139) was fourth, with Philip Area (136.5) fifth.
Parker was the top area finisher, placing sixth with 117.5 points. The Pheasants were led by a 195-pound title from unbeaten Charlie Patten (11-0) and a runner-up finish from Levi Wieman (220)
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes scored 108 points to place seventh. Kasen Konstanz (9-0) won the 126-pound title and Iden Myers finished second at 132 for the squad.
Bon Homme-Avon cracked the top 10, placing ninth with 79 points. Isaac Crownover finished second at 182 pounds, suffering his first setback of the season.
Elk Point-Jefferson finished with 65 points. The Huskies were led by a runner-up finish from Ben Swatek (170), who dropped his first match of the season.
Marion-Freeman had 34 points on the day. The Rebels were led by sixth place finishes from Brody Gossen (106), Easton Tschetter (113) and Riley Tschetter (152).
PLEASANTON, Neb. — Creighton scored 22 points in the 25-team Kurt Keaschall Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Pleasanton, Nebraska.
Kearney Gold won the team title with 141 points, edging out Wisner-Pilger (131.5) and Hitchcock County (122.5).
For Creighton, Jorgan Condon led the way with a fourth place finish at 145 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.