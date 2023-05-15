BROOKINGS — South Dakota’s Clara Edwards, Gabby Moser and Courtney Wilson were named to the 2023 Summit League Softball All-Tournament Team announced Sunday following the event’s completion.
Edwards (Clay Center, Kansas) was the Coyotes’ starting pitcher for all four tournament games. She opened the event with back-to-back shutouts of North Dakota and top-seeded South Dakota State. Edwards threw 21 innings in all and allowed eight runs (six earned) on 15 hits with 13 strikeouts. Offensively, she was 2-for-7 at the plate with a double, walk and a run scored.
Moser (Central City, Nebraska) hit a two-run homer in South Dakota’s 2-0 upset of South Dakota State in a winner’s bracket game on Thursday. She reached base four times in 10 at bats during the tournament and scored two runs. She also made five putouts in right field.
Wilson (Grand Island, Nebraska) led South Dakota with three hits including a double and two RBIs during the tournament. She also drew a walk and recorded her 21st career outfield assist. Wilson was singled out before the event began as the inaugural winner of the Scholar of the Championship presented by JLG Architects. Wilson has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her undergraduate and graduate degrees.
