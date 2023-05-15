BROOKINGS — South Dakota’s Clara Edwards, Gabby Moser and Courtney Wilson were named to the 2023 Summit League Softball All-Tournament Team announced Sunday following the event’s completion.

Edwards (Clay Center, Kansas) was the Coyotes’ starting pitcher for all four tournament games. She opened the event with back-to-back shutouts of North Dakota and top-seeded South Dakota State. Edwards threw 21 innings in all and allowed eight runs (six earned) on 15 hits with 13 strikeouts. Offensively, she was 2-for-7 at the plate with a double, walk and a run scored.

