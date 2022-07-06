The Yankton Lakers pounded out 27 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Brookings Bombers Black in 14-under baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton earned a 12-2 victory in the opener.
Tate Beste had two hits and four RBI for the Lakers. Easton Feser homered, Sam Gokie tripled, and Beck Ryken and Carter Boomsma each had a hit in the victory.
Boomsma picked up the win, striking out three in the five-inning contest.
Yankton scored 12 runs in the second inning on the way to a 15-9 victory in the nightcap.
Gokie had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Brennan Gilmore, Feser, Abe O’Brien and Boston Frick each had a hit in the victory.
Frick pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out four, for the win. Gilmore got the last five outs in scoreless relief.
The Lakers, 16-6, begin play in the Mid-Summer Classic on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Brookings 9-0, Greysox 3-12
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Greysox split with Brookings in 13-14 year-old baseball action on Wednesday.
Yankton scored 11 runs in the fourth inning of a 12-0 victory in the nightcap.
Noah Hansen and Devon Coke each had two hits for Yankton. Eli Anderson tripled. Brett Taggart, Dylan Howe, Ethan Carlson, Cale Haselhorst and Dylan Hawgood each had a hit in the victory.
Howe struck out six in the four-inning no-hitter.
Brookings won the opener 9-3.
Aiden Mulder and Haselhorst each doubled for Yankton.
Ryan Turner took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work.
The Greysox, 14-7-1, begin play in the Mid-Summer Classic on Friday in Sioux Falls.
Renner 12-21, Reds 6-0
Renner earned a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Reds in 13-under baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Renner claimed the opener 12-6.
For Yankton, Madden McQuade doubled twice. Connor Bain, Logan Berndt and Kaleb Stotz each had a hit for the Reds.
Isaac Olnes struck out two in his 3 1/3 innings of work for Yankton.
Renner won the nightcap 21-0, no-hitting the Reds in the three-inning contest.
The Reds begin play in the Mid-Summer Classic on Friday in Sioux Falls.
