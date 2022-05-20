The Mount Marty University men’s track and field team will send six individual qualifiers and two relays to the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The Lancers enter the field ranked third in the 1600 relay (3:10.25) after placing 12th a year ago. Paul Paul, Taven McKee, Jesse Van Hemert and Nathan Simons are set to run the event, with Malual Angok, Seth Wiebelhaus and Donovan Breckenridge serving as alternates.
The Lancers are 12th in the 400 relay (41.16), with Deontae Howard, Breckenridge, McKee and Marcus Jnofinn entered.
Wiebelhaus will return to compete in the pentathlon, where he is seeded fourth (6,609) after placing 12th a year ago. Van Hemert is seeded fifth in the 400 hurdles (51.98) after finishing 16th last year. Brian Santiago is seeded fifth in the marathon with a half-marathon time of 1:11:14.00. Jnofinn is qualified in the 100, where he is seeded 6th (10.38). Simons (47.54) and Paul (47.64) are seeded 12th and 14th entering the 400-meter dash field, where Paul finished seventh a year ago.
