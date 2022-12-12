BROOKINGS — Broden Lien scored a game-high 20 points to lead South Dakota State past Mount Marty 85-56 in men’s basketball action at Frost Arena on Monday. The game counted as an exhibition for MMU (5-9).
Zeke Mayo finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for SDSU. Tanner TeSlaa scored 14 points, Matt Mims had 11 points and Matt Dentlinger added 10 points in the victory.
