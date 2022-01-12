EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with more schedule changes.
Due to expected poor weather conditions on Friday, the boys’ basketball games featuring Watertown at Yankton will be played on Thursday, Jan. 13. Start time remains 7 p.m.
Sub-varsity games will start at their normal times: JV boys’ and freshmen ‘A’ at 4 p.m., followed by sophomore and freshmen ‘B’ at 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s wrestling triangular featuring Yankton and Brandon Valley at Aberdeen Central, scheduled for Friday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Also announced by the Yankton School District on Wednesday, the freshmen girls’ game between Yankton and O’Gorman, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled. The freshmen ‘A’ boys’ game between the programs will now be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Here are other upcoming schedule changes reported to the Press & Dakotan:
— The boys’ basketball game featuring Laurel-Concord-Coleridge against Tri County Northeast, Thursday in Allen, Nebraska, has been postponed. The girls’ game will remain on schedule, with a two-quarter JV game beginning at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow.
— Due to illness, the wrestling triangular featuring Crofton-Bloomfield and West Holt at Hartington Cedar Catholic, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed.
— The Marion-Freeman-Menno-Canistota-Freeman Academy wrestling team has pulled out of Thursday’s Garretson quadrangular due to COVID issues.
— The Vermillion at Lennox basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, will now be played on Thursday.
— The girls’ basketball game featuring Walthill at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled. The boys’ games between the programs will remain on schedule, with the JV game beginning at 6 p.m. LCC Parents’ Night for basketball and dance will now be held on Jan. 27.
— Due to expected poor weather conditions and a number of teams traveling, the Friday games in the Dam Fireworks River City Rumble indoor soccer tournament have been rescheduled for Saturday.
— The Freeman Academy-Marion at Flandreau Indian basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Avon at Freeman Academy-Marion basketball doubleheader, originally scheduled for Jan. 11, will now be played on Jan. 22 in Freeman.
— The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland at Freeman academy-Marion basketball doubleheader, originally scheduled for Jan. 4, will now be played on Feb. 3 in Freeman.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
