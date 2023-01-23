CREIGHTON, Neb. — Plainview ran away from Quad County Northeast and the rest of the field to win the Lewis & Clark Conference Wrestling Tournament, Monday in Creighton, Nebraska.
Plainview finished with 292 points, well ahead of the runner-up Flames (206.5). Wakefield (122), Winnebago (98.5) and Winside (94.5) rounded out the top five.
For the Flames, Ethan Gregory (106), Ajay Gubbels (182) and Kolby Casey (220) won titles, with Aiden Gubbels (285), Justin Backer (170), Gage Jensen (160) and Gavin Wortman (152) each finishing second.
Creighton was seventh with 60.5 points. Jorgan Condon (145) was second and Brandon Pavelka (285) was third to lead the Bulldogs.
Tri County Northeast scored 31.5 points on the day. Landon Monteith led the Wolfpack with a fourth place finish at 160 pounds.
Ponca finished with 25.5 points. Riley Swick placed fourth at 145 pounds to lead the squad.
CREIGHTON, Neb. — West Point-Beemer claimed top honors in the Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ wrestling tournament, Monday in Creighton, Nebraska.
West Point-Beemer scored 211.5 points on the day, finishing well ahead of Lyons-Decatur Northeast (124.5) and Stanton (123.5). Madison (85) and Winnebago (68.5) rounded out the top five in the 15-team event.
Quad County Northeast was the top area team, finishing eighth with 40 points. Darly Garcia (155) finished second and Emily Olson (130) placed third for the Flames.
Tri County Northeast scored 36 points. Calie Cockburn won the 170-pound title for the Wolfpack.
Creighton had 13 points on the day. Nyla Wright finished fourth at 135 pounds for the Bulldogs.
