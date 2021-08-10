MITCHELL — The Wynot Expos scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but by the end of the inning the lead shrunk to one run and Dell Rapids ran away with a 10-5 win in the second round of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Tournament at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
“I thought we just needed to score runs,” Heimes said. “We scored five runs, we had some hits, we just needed to string more hits together, that would have made a difference.”
Wynot loaded the bases with one out in the first inning when the Wynot starting pitcher, Jackson Sudbeck, lined a ball into the left-center field gap to clear the bases and give the Expos a 3-0 lead. One more run came across in the top half of the first inning and Wynot held a 4-0 lead after half an inning.
“I thought we started out really well,” Wynot Manager Lee Heimes said. “I like where we started out and we got a 4-0 lead on them. I thought that was huge, especially going against the pitcher they had on the mound.”
Sudbeck sent the first two batters down in the first, then put two runners on base for Dell Rapids’ catcher Mark Abrahamson. Abrahamson laced a ball over the left-center field fence to bring the Mudcats within a run of the Expos.
The next score came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Abrahamson led the inning off with a solo home run to almost the same spot as the first one.
Wynot scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, only to give up a run in the bottom half of the inning to keep the game tied after five innings. The Wynot offense went cold from there. Meanwhile, the Mudcats were just getting started.
Dell Rapids pushed across two runs in the sixth, three in the seventh and three in the eighth to build a 13-5 lead heading into the ninth inning.
Of Dell Rapids 13 runs, eight of them crossed home plate with two outs. Wynot didn’t record an error defensively, while Dell Rapids made four errors.
“They just hit the ball, they made you make plays and they’re good hitters,” Heimes said. “It’s relentless pressure on you and you have to continue to make plays.”
Abrahamson finished the day with three hits and five RBI for the Mudcats. Grant Olson added three hits and one RBI. Nate Henry, Matt Burpee and Josh Roemen tallied two hits and one RBI each. Dalton Allen added a base hit and two RBI.
Jackson Sudbeck tallied four hits and three RBI for Wynot. Jalen Wieseler added two hits. Devon Lammers, who entered the game for Scott Morrison, added one hit and one RBI. Landon Wieseler and Lee Heimes added one hit each.
Dalton Lehman pitched eight innings for the win for Dell Rapids, striking out 11. John Spaeth pitched the final inning. Jackson Sudbeck took the loss, pitching 7 1/3 innings for Wynot. Dain Whitmire recorded the final two outs for the Expos.
Dell Rapids advances to the quarterfinals to face Larchwood (Iowa) Friday. The Diamonds eliminated Lesterville 3-2 in the other Tuesday contest.
