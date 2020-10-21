The Mount Marty University men’s soccer team earned its first Great Plains Athletic Conference victory of the season, beating Presentation 3-0 in GPAC action on Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
All three Lancer goals came in a 12-minute span late in the first half. Savas Di Lascio put the Lancers on the board at the 32:44 mark. David Provencher scored off a Israel Jimenez pass nearly 10 minutes later. Miguel Ponce iced the scoring at the 44:42 mark, just before the end of the first half.
The Lancers had a 16-10 edge in shots. Each team had six shots on goal.
Sotirios Gkosdis preserved the shutout in goal, stopping all six shots he faced. Jack Murray made three saves for the Saints (0-5, 0-5 GPAC).
Mount Marty, 2-4-2 overall and 1-3-2 in the GPAC, travels to Morningside on Saturday. The match is a rematch of the 2019 GPAC Quarterfinals, won by Morningside. Start time is 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.