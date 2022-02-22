WYNOT, Neb. — Charlie Schroeder tallied 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Wynot to a 66-49 win over Randolph in the Sub-District D2-5 tournament in Wynot, Nebraska Tuesday.
Zack Foxhoven added 14 points and Chase Schroeder 12 points for Wynot.
Collyn Beal tallied 19 points and eight rebounds for Randolph (1-21). Jacob Calder added 16 points.
Wynot hosts Wausa Thursday in the sub-district final. Randolph’s season comes to a close with a 1-21 record.
RANDOLPH (1-21) 10 16 11 12 —49
WYNOT (21-2) 25 13 7 21 —66
