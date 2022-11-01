HOLLISTER, Mo. — South Dakota women’s golf ended the second day at the Ozarks National Invite with another 303 in round two, placing them in third place after two rounds. The Coyotes are nine strokes off the lead and seven strokes from second place. Two Coyotes maintain a top-10 placement individually heading into the final round of play. 

Akari Hayashi posted the best score for South Dakota in day two. She tied a season-best score with a one-under par 71. Hayashi carded four birdies on the day and ended the front nine with three in a row. She sits in fifth place with a 148 36-hole total heading into the final day. 

