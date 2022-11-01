HOLLISTER, Mo. — South Dakota women’s golf ended the second day at the Ozarks National Invite with another 303 in round two, placing them in third place after two rounds. The Coyotes are nine strokes off the lead and seven strokes from second place. Two Coyotes maintain a top-10 placement individually heading into the final round of play.
Akari Hayashi posted the best score for South Dakota in day two. She tied a season-best score with a one-under par 71. Hayashi carded four birdies on the day and ended the front nine with three in a row. She sits in fifth place with a 148 36-hole total heading into the final day.
Danica Badura carded a four-over par 76 in the second round. She scored a clean front nine with two birdies and added one more to her total on the back. Badura sits in a tie for ninth place after two rounds with a 150 total.
Molly Fossen duplicated her score from yesterday with a five-over par 77 in the second round. Her one birdie on the day came on the par-four fifth hole. Fossen is in a tie for 21st place with a 154 two-round total.
Catie Nekola recorded an eight-over par 80 in round two. Her lone birdie in round two came on the par-three sixth hole. Nekola is in a tie for 25th place entering the final round of play with a 155 total score.
Emma Henningsson scored a seven-over par 79 in the second round of play. With a 36-hole total of 157, Henningsson enters the last day in a tie for 39th place individually.
Alexa Wingnean carded the second-best score for South Dakota on the day with a two-over par 74 in round two. She scored four birdies on the day with two each on the front and back nines. Wingnean is in a tie for 32nd place heading into the third-round tomorrow with a 156 total score.
The third and final round of action gets underway today (Wednesday) from Ozarks National Golf Club. The last round will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.