MADISON — Aberdeen Roncalli scored a one-stroke victory over Tea Area for top honors in the Madison Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Tuesday in Madison.
Roncalli finished at 350, followed by Tea Area (359) and Chamberlain (359). Dakota Valley (375) was seventh, with Beresford (381) eighth and Parkston (391) ninth in the 14-team event.
Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger shot a 77 to earn medalist honors, one stroke ahead of Lennox’s Caleb Wipf. Four golfers finished at 80: Tea Area’s Keeton Newborg and Brady Sabers, Roncalli’s Sawyer Henrich and Parkston’s Payton Koehn.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Aberdeen Roncalli 350; 2, Tea Area 351; 3, Chamberlain 359; 4, Sioux Valley 362; 5, West Central 364; 6, Lennox 367; 7, Dakota Valley 375; 8, Beresford 381; 9, Parkston 391; 10, Madison 396; 11, Milbank 399; 12, Dell Rapids 415; 13, Tri-Valley 416
TOP 15: 1, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 77; 2, Caleb Wipf, Lennox 78; T3, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 80; T3, Sawyer Henrich, Roncalli 80; T3, Payton Koehn, Parkston 80; T3, Brady Sabers, Tea Area 80; 7, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 82; 8, Tate Steffensen, Sioux Valley 83; T9, Jack Olson, Madison 84; T9, Dustin Maas, Beresford 84; T11, Kyan Overbo, Sioux Valley 85; T11, Anthony Lanham, West Central 85; 13, Finn Anderson, Roncalli 86; 14, Chase McQuirk, Chamberlain 87; 15, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Valley 88
