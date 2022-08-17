MADISON — Aberdeen Roncalli scored a one-stroke victory over Tea Area for top honors in the Madison Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Tuesday in Madison.

Roncalli finished at 350, followed by Tea Area (359) and Chamberlain (359). Dakota Valley (375) was seventh, with Beresford (381) eighth and Parkston (391) ninth in the 14-team event.

