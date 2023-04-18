NIOBRARA, Neb. — The Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars took second place at the Niobrara-Verdigre Quadrangular in high school golf on Tuesday. The Santee Warriors had three players compete but did not have a team score.
The Cougars had final team score of 196 to take second, Summerland won the meet with a score of 187.
Preston Crosley won the meet for Niobrara-Verdigre after getting a score of 40. Cash Wickersham was the next highest placing Cougar, getting seventh place with 50. Colt Adema placed ninth with 52. Kellen Moody and Layten Moody both hit a 54 to tie for 11th place.
Hepan Thomas was the highest placer for Santee, getting eighth place with 51. Christian Torrez followed with 53 to take 10th place. Tasunka Starlin hit a 57 for 14th place.
