PIERRE — Yankton Post 12 saw its season come to a close with a 14-3 loss to Pierre Saturday afternoon in Pierre.
Andy Gordon drove in four runs on three hits for Pierre. Lincoln Kienholz went 5-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a triple. Jayden Wiebe added three hits and two RBI. Jack Merkwan added two more hits.
Carson Haak drove in two runs on a double for Yankton. Dylan Prouty added one hit and one RBI. Joe Gokie and Landon Loecker recorded the other two hits for Yankton.
Isaac Polak pitched two innings for Pierre. Maguire Raske earned the win with four innings of relief. Aaron Booth pitched the final inning.
Drew Ryken pitched four innings, taking the loss for Yankton. Sam Kampshoff and Loecker pitched in relief.
Juniors
Harrisburg 6, Yankton 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Junior Legion fell to Harrisburg Saturday afternoon 6-1 in the Class A Regionals at Harmadon Park in Sioux Falls.
Paul McGlone, Cooper Grotenhuis and Luke Bernatow tallied one hit each for Yankton. Isaiah Schelhaas drove in the lone run.
Garret Nelson pitched 3 1/3 innings in the loss. Keagan Holmstrom pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief.
Regular Season
West Point 20, Hartington 3
WEST POINT, Neb. — Dan Puppe picked up two hits but the Hartington Seniors fell to West Point 20-3 Sunday afternoon.
Brett Klienschmidt and Aaron Bloom added hits. Bloom tallied two RBI and Grant Arens one RBI.
Owen Heimes got the start and pitched one inning for Hartington. Weston Heine, Bloom, Puppe and Carson Arens pitched in relief.
