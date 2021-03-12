VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes opened up its second straight home series with a 4-2 win over Western Illinois on Friday afternoon at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
The Coyotes (2-5) trailed early after Western Illinois’ Amy Andrews put on in goal from just outside the box in the 24th minute. However, freshman Kayla Aymar headed one in goal in the 40th minute shortly after being subbed into the game to tie things at one. Aymar was able to head it in off senior Alexis Mitchell’s shot that hit the crossbar. The Tea, South Dakota, native recorded her first goal in a Coyote uniform.
A few minutes before the half ended in the 44th minute, junior Lindsay Farrell placed one on net from senior Sunny Huettner’s kick. Senior Abby Ostrem placed a beautiful ball off the corner kick for Huettner to get a foot on it and then Farrell finished things off to send the Yotes into the intermission up 2-1. Farrell’s goal was the first of her career.
USD struck two more times in the second half on goals from junior Jordan Centineo and sophomore Shaylee Gailus.
The Yotes recorded 20 shots with seven on goal compared to the Leathernecks six shots and two on goal. USD dominated the corner kick stat line earning nine compared to WIU’s three. Western Illinois (0-9) recorded three saves on the afternoon.
The two teams finish the weekend series on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
