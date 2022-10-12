HARTINGTON, Neb. — The milestones that Meredith McGregor and Laney Kathol reached last week required plenty of teamwork, they’ll tell you.
Reaching 1,000 career assists?
Someone has to receive the serve properly and get the ball to the setter, who then needs a teammate to record a kill.
Reaching 1,000 career kills?
The same is true. Two teammates need to handle the ball cleanly before you can even strike the ball.
That level of teamwork resulted in both accomplishments last week for the two volleyball players at Hartington Cedar Catholic. McGregor, a senior setter, reached 1,000 career assists during a home match against Stuart and three days later Kathol, a senior hitter, reached 1,000 career kills during a home match against Wynot.
“Everything has to work together, and we both realize that,” McGregor said.
While both players enjoyed the celebrations with their teammates, they are both more focused on checking another box: Returning to the Nebraska State Tournament.
“This is a really driven team,” Cedar Catholic head coach Denae Buss said.
And for good reason.
A year ago, Cedar Catholic’s up and down season resulted in a 10-23 record and it was the first time since 2015 that the program didn’t qualify for the state tournament.
“We used last year to push ourselves harder in practice and work even harder, because our end goal is to make it to state and do well there,” McGregor said.
Although the record wasn’t indicative of the way her team battled last season, Buss said, the disappointing finish set the tone for this year.
“They just want to get over the hump,” added Buss, whose team is now 19-8 this season following a win Tuesday night over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
“They’re definitely not satisfied with these milestones. They’re proud, but they want more.”
Still, McGregor and Kathol were both able to enjoy the moment when their milestones were reached, according to Buss.
McGregor, who has been Cedar Catholic’s starting setter since her sophomore season, eclipsed 1,000 career assists during the fifth set of the match against Stuart, which meant that nobody really realized what had happened until later.
“She surprised us, because we were so focused on winning the match,” Buss said.
McGregor said a few years ago she set a goal for herself to reach the 1,000-assist mark, and that desire intensified since once she started seeing setters from surrounding towns celebrate the milestone.
Three days later, before a home triangular against Ponca and Wynot, Cedar Catholic honored McGregor with a special ball. At that time, too, the Cedar Catholic players, coaches and fans were well aware that Kathol — who has been a starter since her freshman season — was two kills shy of 1,000 for her career.
Following last Thursday night’s two matches, the rest of the Cedar Catholic team celebrated with McGregor and Kathol, along with their parents. Not only does McGregor credit her teammates for hers and Kathol’s milestones, she credits the duo’s work ethic.
“It all channels into practice and just putting everything together,” McGregor said. “It makes me think back on everything we’ve done.”
McGregor and Kathol, along with three others, remain the varsity holdovers from the 2020 Cedar Catholic team that reached the Nebraska State Tournament.
“Last year we played a whole bunch of sophomores and juniors who were learning the ropes at this level, but now they have the experience,” Buss said.
“They’re really starting to put it all together.”
Following Tuesday night’s win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Cedar Catholic will host Boone Central tonight (Thursday) and will then begin Mid-State Conference Tournament action next week.
