WYNOT, Neb. — The Yankton Tappers scored two runs in the top of the ninth to outlast Wynot 3-1 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Tyler Linch went 3-for-5, including the go-ahead double in the ninth, to lead Yankton. Mason Townsend doubled and singled. Julito Fazzini, Nik Davis and Alex Mueller each had a hit in the victory.
Lee Heimes doubled for Wynot. Dawson Sudbeck, Jackson Sudbeck, Kyle Wiepen and Dain Whitmire each had a hit.
Cooper Davis went the distance in the win, striking out 13. Scott Morrison took the loss, also going the distance.
On Thursday, the Tappers host Irene and Wynot hosts the Yankton Lakers.
YANKTON 000 000 102 — 3 8 2
WYNOT 100 000 000 — 1 5 4
Cooper Davis and Julito Fazzini, Austin Wise (9); Scott Morrison and Dawson Sudbeck
Lakers 10, Freeman 8
FREEMAN — The Yankton Lakers survived a late surge to claim a 10-8 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Rex Ryken and Jett Olszewski each had three hits for Yankton, which outhit the Black Sox 14-6. Miles Carda and Owen Feser each had two hits. Collin Zahrbock, Jacob Just, Sam Mooney and Kieren Luellman each had a hit in the victory.
Braxton Schmidt had two hits and Bailey Sage hit a grand slam for Freeman. Jake Weier, Alan Scherschligt and Chet Peterson each had a hit.
Luellman went the distance, striking out six, for the win. Weier took the loss in relief, striking out five in his three innings of work. Trey Christensen started, striking out five, for Freeman.
The Lakers travel to Wynot on Thursday. Freeman travels to Wynot on Friday.
YANKTON 000 005 041 — 10 14 3
FREEMAN 000 000 521 — 8 6 6
Kieren Luellman and Jacob Just; Trey Christensen, Jake Weier (7) and Jackson Fiegen
Menno 13, Lesterville 6
MENNO — Dylan Lehr had two hits, including a grand slam, to lead Menno past Lesterville 13-6 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Macon Oplinger and Spence Schultz each had two doubles, with Oplinger driving in three runs, for Menno. Tate Bruckner doubled and singled in the win.
Tyler Edler led Lesterville, recording a double and two singles. Tanner Van Driel also had three hits. Brandon Nickolite added a pair of singles for the Broncs.
Oplinger went the distance for the win. Michael Drotzmann took the loss.
Menno, 6-3 in SCL play, travels to Crofton on Thursday. Lesterville hosts Scotland on Friday.
LESTERVILLE 300 110 100 — 6 10 1
MENNO 040 030 15X — 13 12 2
Michael Drotzmann, Alex Wagner (8) and Micah Bartlett; Macon Oplinger and Adam Walter
Tabor 8, Crofton 1
CROFTON, Neb. — The Tabor Bluebirds used a seven-run sixth inning to claim an 8-1 victory over Crofton in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Joey Slama had three hits to lead Tabor’s 11-hit attack. Austin White, Brandon Kemp and Cole Uecker each had two hits. Chase Kortan and Prestin White each had a hit in the victory.
Christopher Kleinschmidt doubled and singled for Crofton. Tyler Zimmerman, Corey Roach, James Kaiser and Carter Raoch each had a hit for the Bluejays.
Prestin White pitched four innings of shutout relief, striking out five, for the win. Christian Uecker started, striking out nine for the Bluebirds. Capp Bengston took the loss.
On Thursday, Tabor hosts Scotland and Crofton hosts Menno.
TABOR 100 007 000 — 8 11 1
CROFTON 000 010 000 — 1 6 1
Christian Uecker, Prestin White (6) and Joey Slama; Capp Bengston, Corey Roach (6), Nick Hegge (7) and Carter Roach
Vermillion 7, S.F. Squirrels 3
VERMILLION — Alex Mogensen helped his own cause, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI, to lead the Vermillion Grey Sox past the Sioux Falls Squirrels 7-3 in amateur baseball action on Tuesday at Prentis Park.
Carter Kratz had two hits for Vermillion. Braden Smutz doubled, and David Kerian, Nate Robertson and Riley Johnson each had a hit in the victory.
Weston Smith doubled and singled for Sioux Falls. Lucas Wilber and Carter Ades each had two hits. Damon Baruth added a double for the Squirrels.
Mogensen struck out six in seven innings for the win. Osha Brewer struck out four in two innings of shutout relief. Brandon Ford took the loss, striking out eight in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
SIOUX FALLS 000 102 000 — 3 11 1
VERMILLION 102 020 02X — 7 9 2
