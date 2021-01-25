VERMILLION — Lexi Plitzuweit posted 21 points and six assists to lead Vermillion past Lennox 50-46 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Leah Herbster added nine points and eight rebounds in the victory.
For Lennox, Mara Hinker led the way with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Teagan Sanculi added eight points.
Vermillion, 8-3, hosts West Central today (Tuesday). Lennox is off until a Feb. 2 game against Elk Point-Jefferson.
LENNOX (4-10) 7 13 12 14 — 46
VERMILLION (8-3) 7 18 12 13 — 50
Boys
Marty 67, Avon 50
AVON — Marty used a 26-point third quarter to take control on the way to a 67-50 victory over Avon in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Josiah Cottier scored 17 points, and Lawrence Rouse posted 16 points and 13 rebounds for Marty. Tre Black Cloud netted 12 points, and Elas Sims added 10 rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Lincoln Thury finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for Avon. Eli Watchorn scored 15 points, Ashton Frank grabbed seven rebounds and Noah Watchorn added three assists for the Pirates.
Marty travels to Macy, Nebraska, to face Omaha Nation on Wednesday. Avon hosts Gregory on Thursday.
MARTY (2-2) 10 12 26 19 — 67
AVON (1-10) 11 6 11 22 — 50
West Central 66, Garretson 59
HARTFORD — West Central built a 50-34 advantage through three quarters and held on for a 66-59 victory over Garretson in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Derrick Eich posted 18 points, and Zane Crawford had 12 points and six rebounds for West Cetnral. Kason Abedi had five assists in the victory.
Cooper Long scored a game-high 19 points to lead Garretson. Josef Zahn netted 14 points and Dylan Kindt added 11 points for the Blue Dragons.
West Central, 6-3, travels to Vermillion today (Tuesday). Garretson hosts Flandreau today.
GARRETSON (3-9) 11 16 7 25 — 59
WEST CENTRAL (6-3) 12 23 15 16 — 66
