AVON — In pirate lore, a Jolly Roger with a red background, also known as the “blood flag,” was an ominous sign — no quarter given.
The Avon Pirates proverbially hoisted that flag and gave no quarter to the Estelline-Hendricks Redhawks Thursday night during the opening round of the 9B football playoffs, defeating them 64-14.
The Pirates entered Thursday’s matchup undefeated (8-0) while the Redhawks entered with a 1-7 record, their lone win being a 40-0 victory over Waverly-South Shore in August.
Thursday night marked the Pirates’ return to the playoffs after they pulled out of last year’s bracket due to a positive COVID-19 test and a number of close contacts on the team.
Pirates head coach Tom Culver said he was pleased with how the team performed in its return to the postseason.
“We came out and took care of business,” he said. “Our kids were excited because it’s been a few years — 2017 — since we’ve been in the playoffs. We qualified last year but couldn’t play. We came out and got after them right away, and that’s what we told them, ‘Great teams, that’s what they’ve got to do. They’ve got to take care of business right away.’ I think we did a good job of that.”
It was largely smooth sailing for the Pirates Thursday.
Cody Soukup started off the night’s scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run with 8:51 left in the first quarter, igniting the Pirate offense. Brady Bierema followed that up by tacking on back-to-back touchdown runs. He finished the night with three touchdowns.
The Redhawks didn’t go quietly, however, striking first with a 53-yard Trey Cass touchdown with 1:55 left in the first quarter. In the waning minutes of the second quarter, Estelline-Hendricks freshman Braxton Jongeling scored on a 75-yard touchdown.
Nevertheless the first half ended with the Pirates up 58-14.
After a four-and-out by the Redhawks in the third-quarter’s opening drive, a 48-yard Aziah Meyer touchdown sealed the game for Avon.
The Pirates finished the game with 346 yards of offense while the Redhawks totaled 149 yards.
Culver said he’s saw some parts of the team regain their footing in Thursday night’s game.
“Our defense did a good job and our line kind of re-established itself,” he said. “Earlier in the year, our line was playing really well, and the last couple of games, we didn’t play as well as I think we’re capable of, but I think we did a really good job tonight. “
A meeting with Alcester-Hudson is on the horizon for Avon next Thursday
“We’re just going to have to, one game at a time, see what we can do,” Culver said. “We played them and beat them fairly well earlier, but I think they’ve improved a lot. We’re going to have to be ready to play. There’s no doubt about that.”
