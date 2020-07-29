MENNO — Crofton took advantage of nine walks and five hit batters to defeat Menno 10-5 in Tuesday night’s semifinals of the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament in Menno. The game ended at 1:45 a.m.
The victory assured an all-Nebraska championship game, as Crofton will face Wynot in Saturday night’s 7 p.m. finals. Both teams have already punched their ticket to the South Dakota state tournament.
Seth Wiebelhaus led Crofton with four singles, while Corey Roach doubled and singled. James Kaiser and Alec Martin each doubled, while Tyler Zimmerman, Nick Hegge, Austin Hegge and Lathan Maibaum all singled.
In the loss for Menno, Spencer Schultz doubled and singled, while Macon Oplinger and Cody Ulmer both singled twice. Zach Scott doubled, and Dylan Lehr, Adam Walter and Tate Bruckner all singled.
Capp Bengston got the win and Doug Hall was tagged with the loss.
Menno will play Lesterville tonight (Thursday) at 6 p.m. The winner qualifies for the state tournament, while the loser will get one final chance on Saturday at 5 p.m.
CROFTON 014 120 010 — 10 12 0
MENNO 110 000 201 — 5 10 2
Capp Bengston, Nick Hegge (7) and Alec Martin; Doug Hall and Kyler Pekarek
