SIOUX FALLS — The Renner Dukes edged the Yankton Black Sox 6-5 in the opening game of 16-under play in the Mid-Summer Classic baseball tournament, Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Evan Serck went 3-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Owen Wishon had two hits. Kaden Hughes doubled, and Kael Garry and Trey Rothschadl each had a hit in the effort.
Wishon took the loss, striking out 11 and allowing one earned run in 6 2/3 innings of work.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
Tyndall 8, Platte-Geddes 7
PLATTE — Tyndall scored twice in the top of the seventh to rally to an 8-7 victory over Platte-Geddes in 16-under baseball action on Thursday.
Landon Bares doubled and singled, driving in two, for Tyndall. Steven Neth also had two hits. Easton Mudder, Landon Schmidt, Wesley Kaul, Jace Toupal, Jackson Caba and Trey Kaul each had a hit in the victory.
Memphis Kaul pitched two innings of relief, striking out two, for the win. Bares started, striking out six in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
