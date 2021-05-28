The Yankton Post 12 Junior Legion split a home doubleheader with Renner Friday night at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton recorded a walk-off victory 4-3 in game one before dropping a close second game 5-4.
Yankton trailed 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning of game one. After putting two runners on via a hit-by-pitch and a walk, Isaiah Schelhaas scored on a wild pitch. Two at-bats later, Lucas Kampshoff recorded a sacrifice fly, bringing in Paul McGlone to tie the game at three.
The next batter, Jack Halstad, recorded an RBI-single to walk the game off.
Kampshoff recorded two RBI in the game to lead Yankton. Garret Nelson scored twice, including the winning run.
Schelhaas pitched a complete game, striking out six while giving up three runs, two of them earned.
Renner got their revenge in the second game, pulling out a 5-4 win.
Curtis Steppat recorded three hits for Post 12, including a double, and scored. Kampshoff recorded the lone RBI for Post 12 in game two.
Halstad got the start for Post 12, striking out five over four innings of work, taking the loss. Josh Sheldon pitched three innings in relief.
Post 12 Junior Legion is back on the field Tuesday for a doubleheader at Brandon. First pitch of game one scheduled for 5 p.m.
Renner 10-13, Blacksox 0-3
RENNER — Renner picked up a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Blacksox Friday night in Renner. Renner won game one 10-0 and game two 13-3.
The Blacksox picked up two hits and a walk at the plate. Hunter Teichroew and Tyson Prouty recorded hits, include a double by Prouty.
On the mound, Sean Turner struck out five in three inning in taking the loss for the Blacksox.
In game two, the Blacksox were able to muster up three runs in the fifth, but it was too late in a 13-3 loss.
Teichroew and Tucker Gilmore recorded RBI in the second game. Gilmore and Kolter Feilmeier recorded doubles for the Blacksox.
On the mound, Landon Potts recorded the loss, pitching two innings, giving up eight runs (five earned).
Lakers 10-13, Brookings 5-4
The Yankton Lakers 14U baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep over Brookings Friday afternoon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Lakers took game one 10-5, and game two 13-4.
In the opener, Matt Sheldon recorded two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. Easton Nelson, Cohen Zahrbock and Trey Sager each added two more runs for the Lakers.
Sheldon also pitched five innings, striking out eight batters in the win.
The Lakers broke the game open in the fourth inning of game two, scoring 11 runs to come away with the 13-4 win and the sweep.
Zahrbock and Sheldon recorded two hits apiece. Zahrbock and Carson Ness recorded two RBI in the game. The top four in the order, Nelson, Zahrbock, Sheldon and Mark Kathol recorded two or more runs each.
The winning pitcher in game two was Zahrbock, who struck out four in three inning, not allowing a run.
The Lakers host Mitchell for a doubleheader Monday starting at 5 p.m.
Reds 10-9, Brookings 6-6
BROOKINGS — The Yankton Reds picked up a road sweep of Brookings Friday evening in Brookings.
The Reds took game one 10-6 and game two 9-6.
In the opener, Easton Feser, Beck Ryken and Brennen Gilmore recorded two RBI each for the Reds. Feser recorded two hits as well.
On the mound, Boston Frick struck out three over five innings, giving up four runs, two of which were earned.
In game two, Feser recorded three hits, scored twice and drove in one run. Gilmore picked up a pair of hits and a pair of RBI.
Jace Sedlacek picked up the win, pitching two and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
The Reds are back in action Monday, hosting Mitchell at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.