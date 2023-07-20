The Yankton Black Sox earned a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Post 15 East with 9-5 and 5-3 victories in 16-under baseball action at Riverside Field Thursday.
A four-run third inning propelled Yankton Black Sox to a 9-5 victory over Post 15 East in the first game.
Jace Sedlacek registered three RBIs for Yankton in the contest, going 2-for-4. Tate Beste and Abe O’Brien added two hits apiece. Easton Feser, Sam Gokie, Gavin Johnson and Brennen Gilmore registered an RBI apiece.
Yankton’s Beck Ryken earned the win, striking out six batters in four innings pitched. Boston Frick registered three strikeouts for Yankton on the mound.
In game two, Gavin Johnson’s 3-RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning gave Yankton its first lead of the game, 4-2. Abe O’Brien scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to increase Yankton’s lead to 5-2.
Post 15 East scored on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh, but Beste was able to get the last out of the game facing just the one batter in the contest.
For Yankton, Gilmore earned the victory, striking out two batters in two innings pitched. Sedlacek struck out the side (three strikeouts) in one inning pitched. Sam Gokie added four strikeouts in three innings pitched. O’Brien and Gilmore added RBIs for Yankton in the contest.
Post 15 West 12-7, White Sox 1-4
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls Post 15 West 16-under baseball team swept a doubleheader against the Yankton White Sox Thursday in Sioux Falls, 12-1 and 7-4.
After dropping the first game, Yankton rallied to tie the game, 4-4, in the top of the sixth off Kaden Hunhoff and Jack Brandt RBI singles. Post 15 responded, putting up three runs in the bottom of the sixth as the game was called at the end of the inning.
Brett Taggart, Liam Villanueva and Brandt each registered two hits for Yankton in the contest. Ethan Carlson struck out eight Post 15 West batters in six innings pitched.
A seven-run third inning propelled to a 12-1 victory over the White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.
Yankton’s Carlson registered the team’s only RBI in the contest. Ryan Turner struck out three batters in four innings pitched for Yankton.
