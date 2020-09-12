SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles earned a pair of 5-4 victories in a girls’ tennis triangular on Saturday. The triangular, hosted by Sioux Falls Roosevelt, was played at Kuehn Park.
In Yankton’s 5-4 victory over Aberdeen Roncalli, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon each won in singles play. Frannie Kouri and Kayla Marsh, and Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon each teamed up for doubles victories.
In the Gazelles’ 5-4 victory over Roosevelt, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Marsh each won in singles play. Kouri and Marsh, and Sabrina Krejewski and Gordon won again in doubles play.
Yankton returns home for a triangular against Mitchell and Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday. Start time is set for 10 a.m.
YANKTON 5, RONCALLI 4
SINGLES: Hallie Haskell R def. Lauren Gillis 8-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Ali Muller 8-4; Jemimi Cantalope R def. Frannie Kouri 8-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. River Haskell 8-2; Addison Gordon Y def. Raley Haskell 8-0; Katherine Kretchman R def. Kayla Marsh 9-8 (7-5)
DOUBLES: H. Haskell-Muller R def. Gillis-N. Krajewski 8-1; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Ra. Haskell-Cantalope 8-5; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Ri. Haskell-Kretchman 8-2
YANKTON 5, ROOSEVELT 4
SINGLES: Avery Summers R by forfeit; Nora Krajewski Y def. Danica Hubers 10-3; Kaylee Updegraff R def. Frannie Kouri 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y de.f Lauren Betsworth 10-2; Emily Riedemann R def. Addison Gordon 10-7; Kayla Marsh Y def. Allie Weber 10-4
DOUBLES: Summers-Hubers R def. Lauren Gillis-N. Krajewski 10-2; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Updegraff-Betsworth 11-9; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Riedemann-Weber 10-1
JV: Sammy Smith R def. Gillis 10-5
