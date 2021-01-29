VERMILLION – The Coyote men returned home for the first time since Jan. 3 and put on a show in their 91-59 victory over Omaha Friday night.
“I think we moved the ball very well,” USD forward Tasos Kamateros said. “We passed it and just ran our plays and listened to our coaches. We run in transition a lot, especially in the second half. I think the ball movement was amazing tonight.”
USD (9-6, 7-0) shot 57% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc. Stanley Umude carried the workload in the first half, scoring 22 of USD’s 54 first half points. Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Kamateros added 11 first half points to contribute to the 34 point lead.
“Stan is performing every night if you ask me,” Kamateros said. “He’s always there. He’s going to score. He’s going to defend, grab boards, block shots. He plays amazing.”
The Coyotes jumped out to an early lead 18-8 before making their first substitution. From the 15:20 mark to the 5:18 mark of the first half, Umude tallied 22 points.
“Stan did not play great against Western Illinois,” head coach Todd Lee said. “Coming back, he had a great week of practice and I knew that he’d have a good game tonight.”
Three minutes into the second half, Lee called a timeout after an open lay-up for Omaha. After the second half collapse against Western Illinois, Lee said there were some negative reminders of what happened.
“They’re (Omaha) going to shoot the ball more free, your guys are trying not ot make mistakes at times. Then you start thinking about what happened at Western. So definitely have flashbacks, not good ones.”
Following the timeout, the Coyotes held strong. The closest the lead got in the second half was a 22-point 66-44 advantage for the Coyotes. Perrott-Hunt set a new career high with 16 points. Kamateros added 13 points and nine rebounds.
“I told him (Perrott-Hunt) if you want to play next year you’re going to have to shoot the ball, it’s just the fact, he needs to be able to shoot the basketball,” Lee said. “He was inconsistent last year. And to his credit, he’s worked on it. He works on it as hard as any of our guys if not harder.”
Kamateros has tallied 15, 21 and 13 points in his last three games. Lee said Kamateros’ able to to foul has benefited his play.
“Early he was getting in foul trouble on some careless fouls where there’s a moving screen or reaching in on post defense,” Lee said. “...He’s done a better job of not fouling and staying out of foul trouble.”
The maveicks were led by La’Mel Robinson’s 11 points and Ayo Akinwole’s 10. Matt Pile and Marlon Ruffin tallied eight points each.
The Coyotes have now won eight in a row, seven in conference play. USD remains one of two undefeated teams in conference play, the other is South Dakota State. Omaha has lost nine games in a row, and five in conference play. The Mavericks join Western Illinois and Denver as the three teams without a win in conference play.
The Coyotes and Mavericks are back in action tonight (Saturday) at 7 p.m. in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
SOUTH DAKOTA 91, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 59
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-13)
Pile 4-6 0-0 8, Tut 2-3 0-0 4, Akinwole 5-9 0-0 10, Robinson 3-12 3-6 11, Ruffin 3-12 1-2 8, Booth 1-6 0-2 3, Luedtke 1-4 2-2 5, Ferrarini 2-5 0-0 6, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Brougham 0-1 0-1 0, Frickenstein 1-1 0-0 2, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Brusseau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 6-13 59.
SOUTH DAKOTA (9-6)
Kamateros 5-7 2-2 13, Fuller 1-2 0-0 2, Perrott-Hunt 5-8 3-4 16, Plitzuweit 3-9 2-2 8, Umude 11-18 8-8 32, Archambault 1-2 0-0 3, Hayes 2-3 1-3 5, Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Zizic 1-1 2-4 4, Burchill 0-1 0-0 0, Koster 0-0 0-0 0, Smjecanin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-58 18-23 91.
Halftime—South Dakota 54-20. 3-Point Goals—Nebraska-Omaha 7-20 (Robinson 2-4, Ferrarini 2-5, Luedtke 1-1, Booth 1-4, Ruffin 1-4, Akinwole 0-2), South Dakota 7-15 (Perrott-Hunt 3-4, Umude 2-3, Archambault 1-2, Kamateros 1-2, Fuller 0-1, Smjecanin 0-1, Plitzuweit 0-2). Rebounds—Nebraska-Omaha 26 (Akinwole 6), South Dakota 39 (Kamateros 9). Assists—Nebraska-Omaha 8 (Akinwole 4), South Dakota 13 (Kamateros 3). Total Fouls—Nebraska-Omaha 20, South Dakota 16. A—743 (6,000).
