TABOR — Tabor used a 13-run second inning to make quick work of Alexandria, 18-5, in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Tabor. Nolan Dvorak had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Dustin Honomichl doubled and singled, driving in four. Logan Winckler also had two hits. Easton Mudder doubled. Landon Smith and Nolan Carda each added a hit.
Kade Waldera doubled and singled for Alexandria. Jayce Slaba tripled. Jackson Jarding, Jake Doyle and Preston Klinkhammer each had a hit.
Carda and Trent Herrboldt each pitched for Tabor, with Herrboldt striking out five in three innings of work. Riley Haynes took the loss.
Tabor, 2-1, begins play in the Crofton pool of the Lewis & Clark Classic on Friday. Alexandria, 1-2, hosts Salem on Thursday.
Crofton 9, Hartington 6
CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally to a 9-6 victory over Hartington in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Monday.
Tyan Baller had two hits and two RBI for Hartington. Brett Kleinschmit, Jaxson Bernecker, Carter Arens and Grant Arens each had a hit in the effort.
Bernecker took the loss in relief of Lucas Wortman, who struck out four in his five innings of work.
Hartington hosts Ponca on Wednesday.
Area Juniors
Hartington 6, Crofton 4
CROFTON, Neb. — Hartington broke through with three runs in the fourth, then held on for a 6-4 victory over Crofton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Brayden Urwiler doubled and singled, and Dan Puppe doubled for Hartington. Keyton Arens added a hit in the victory.
Dylan Taylor picked up the win, striking out eight in the seven-inning contest.
Area 16-Under
Scotland-Menno 10, Canistota-Freeman 8
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno built a 10-2 lead and held on for a 10-8 victory over Canistota-Freeman in 16-under baseball action on Sunday.
Kory Keppen’s double was the lone Scotland-Menno hit.
Evan Scharberg went 3-for-4 with a double. Lupe Castro-Felix, Luke Peters and Easton Miller each had two hits. Sawyer Wipf, Shad Tschetter, Riley Tschetter and Jackson Donlan each had a hit for the Sticks.
Bryce Sattler struck out nine batters over six innings for the win. Rocky Ammann took the loss.
Area 14-Under
Canistota-Freeman 13, Salem 5
FREEMAN — The Canistota-Freeman Sticks lived up to their nickname, pounding out a dozen hits in a 13-5 victory over Salem in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Jackson Donlan went 3-for-3 with four RBI to lead Canistota-Freeman. Riley Tschetter and Alaric Knittel each had two hits. Luke Peters doubled. Tate Sorensen and Easton Tschetter each had a hit in the victory.
Riley Gall pitched two innings, striking out two, for the win.
The Sticks, 5-0, hosts Parkston Blue on Wednesday.
