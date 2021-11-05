FLANDREAU — The South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association has announced its Academic All-State honorees for the 2021 season.

To be recognized a senior must have participated in the sport for at least three years, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better and be nominated by his or her head coach.

Here is the list of area honorees:

ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Sonya Hansum

CENTERVILLE: Sophia Eide

DAKOTA VALLEY: Ian Byington, Reed Donaldson, Lexie Klemme, Blake Schmiedt, Keaton Wright

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Rosie Calamanco, Canon Kempf, Claire LeFerrier, Ella LeFerrier

ETHAN-PARKSTON: Noah Mahoney, Lindsey Roth

PARKER: Jevin Erickson, Macy Kippes, Alek Kuchta, Josie Leberman

PLATTE-GEDDES: Collin Engebretson

