If a boys’ tennis team with three seniors and seven juniors on the roster could be considered “young,” the Yankton Bucks fit that bill.
The Bucks open the 2021 season on Monday, ending a 22-month hiatus.
Yankton graduated all but one player from its sixth place finish in the final single-class state tennis tournament.
“Normally I would tell you we are a young team. The last time we were on the court, we graduated five of our six,” said Yankton head coach Ryan Hage. “Without a season last year, we’re not all that young, but we’re fairly inexperienced.”
Junior Gage Becker is back after finishing third at flight five singles and teaming with Nick Gregoire on a runner-up finish at flight three doubles.
“Gage is definitely seasoned,” Hage said. “He’s played varsity since seventh grade. He has plenty of varsity experience.”
Becker didn’t just coast into being the Bucks’ flight one player, he grew into it, Hage said.
“Gage has all the strokes,” he said. “He’s bigger, stronger, faster. He’s put in a lot of time in the off-season, and it’s obvious that it’s paid dividends.
“His junior and senior years are going to be fun to watch.”
Two more juniors, Ryan Schulte and Keaton List, claimed the next two spots in the Bucks lineup.
“Their games have really come around since two years ago,” Hage said. “Their games have definitely morphed into the kind of game where they will be two of the guys that the younger players look up to.”
The Bucks’ youth movement begins in the lower flights. Eighth grader Zac Briggs will play at flight four. Seventh grader Harrison Krajewski will compete at flight five. Freshman Miles Krajewski and senior Quentin Moser will split time at flight six.
Hage expects the team’s deep roster — both younger and older players — to provide some tough competition within practice throughout the season.
“We’ll have more challenge matches as the season goes on,” he said.
One factor Hage feels plays in the Bucks’ favor is the team’s ability to work on the practice courts inside the National Field Archery Association Easton Center.
“Fortunately for Yankton, for our community, we have a brand new indoor facility that kids can use year round,” he said. “I think we’ll be firing on all cylinders a lot earlier than we would have been without it.”
Yankton opens the 2021 season with back-to-back triangulars at home. The Bucks host Eastern South Dakota Conference rivals Brandon Valley and Mitchell on Monday, with Sioux City (Iowa) Bishop Heelan and Vermillion coming to town on Tuesday.
“We’ll start out against two of the better teams in the ESD,” Hage said. “The timing is not exactly what you’d like, but maybe we can surprise them and open some eyes.”
After Tuesday, Yankton will have just two other home dates. On April 22, the Bucks will host Harrisburg, Rapid City Christian and Lennox. Lennox and Vermillion will come to town on April 27.
The Bucks will travel to Harrirsburg for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on May 11. State is set for May 17-18 in Sioux Falls.
2021 Season Schedule
3/29 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.(YHS, Brandon Valley, Mitchell)
3/30 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.(YHS, Bishop Heelan, Vermillion)
4/6 Brandon Valley Tri. 11 a.m.(YHS, Brandon Valley, Roosevelt)
4/13 at O’Gorman 4 p.m.
4/16 Huron Tri. 10 a.m.(YHS, Huron, R.C. Central)
4/20 Vermillion Tri. 11 a.m.(YHS, Vermillion, Washington)
4/22 Yankton Quad 10 a.m.(YHS, Harrisburg, Lennox, R.C. Christian)
4/27 Yankton Tri. 11 a.m.(YHS, Lennox, Vermillion)
5/1 Madison Tri. 11 a.m.(YHS, Madison, Watertown)
5/3 Mitchell Quad 10:30 a.m.(YHS, Mitchell, Pierre, Vermillion)
5/4 Lincoln Tri. 11 a.m.(YHS, Lincoln, S.F. Christian)
5/7 Brookings Quad 10 a.m.(YHS, Aberdeen Central, Brookings, Huron)
5/11 ESD (Harrisburg) 8 a.m.
5/17-18 State A (Sioux Falls) 9 a.m.
