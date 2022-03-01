BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles finished third and the Yankton Bucks placed fourth in the South Dakota High School Bowling Association state tournament, held last week in Brookings.
In the girls’ tournament on Feb. 24, the Gazelles earned the fourth seed out of 14 teams with a score of 2,478. In the seeding round, the Gazelles were led by Hannah Washburn with a 214 high game and 574 series, and Teighlor Karstens with a 187 high game and 550 series. Rylie Hoerner added a 201 high game and 538 series.
In the elimination bracket, the Gazelles opened with wins over Canton (2-0) and Brookings (2-0), then lost to Sioux Falls Lincoln (2-1) and Brookings (2-1) to finish third. Brookings beat Lincoln for the title.
In the boys’ tournament on Feb. 25, the Bucks earned the second seed with a score of 2,980. For the Bucks, Carter Tepley led the way with a 237 high game and 631 series. Parker Pooler had a 234 high game and 621 series, and Gage Becker added a 228 high game and 617 series for the Bucks.
In the elimination bracket, the Bucks opened with a 2-0 victory over O’Gorman, then dropped a 2-0 decision to Canton. Yankton bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt before dropping a 2-1 decision to Harrisburg-Tea to finish fourth. Brookings beat Canton for the title.
