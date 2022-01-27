WAGNER — Scotland edged Wagner 56-55 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Dawson Bietz finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Scotland. Nick Harrington scored 14 points. Stephen Johnson added five assists in the victory.
For Wagner, Dustin Honomichl scored a game-high 18 points. Toby Zephier and Chris Nelson each had 10 points. Zephier also had five steals.
Scotland, 6-6, hosts Freeman on Monday. Wagner, 1-9, travels to Hanson on Tuesday.
Fr. Academy-Mar. 58, Irene-Wakonda 50
IRENE — Thalen Schroeder and Quincy Blue combined for 33 points to lead Freeman Academy-Marion past Irene-Wakonda in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Schroeder scored 18 points and Blue netted 15 points for FA-M. Connor Epp added nine points in the victory.
Miles Pollman led Irene-Wakonda with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jake Kuhl had 10 points and eight rebounds. Jens Hansen added eight points.
FA-M, 9-1, hosts Marty on Tuesday in Freeman. IW, 6-6, travels to Howard on Tuesday.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (9-1) 11 12 22 13 — 58
IRENE-WAKONDA (6-6) 10 8 18 14 — 50
Bon Homme 66, AC-DC 54
TYNDALL — Carter Uecker and Riley Rothschadl each scored 16 points as Bon Homme topped Andes Central-Dakota Christian 66-54 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Uecker also had eight rebounds, four assists and five steals for Bon Homme. Rothschadl posted seven rebounds and three assists. Karsten Kozak added 14 points and three steals in the victory.
Nolan Black Cloud scored a game-high 20 points and had three assists for AC-DC. Maso Olson added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Bon Homme, 5-7, travels to Freeman today (Friday). AC-DC hosts Wagner on Feb. 3 in Lake Andes.
AC-DC (0-12) 11 11 15 17 — 54
BON HOMME (5-7) 17 14 19 16 — 66
Gregory 52, Avon 28
GREGORY — Daniel Mitchell scored a game-high 20 points to lead Gregory past Avon 52-28 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jordan Songer added 11 points in the victory.
For Avon, Landon Thury scored 13 points.
Gregory travels to Jones County today (Friday). Avon hosts Menno on Tuesday.
AVON (2-11) 9 5 4 10 — 28
GREGORY (7-5) 18 22 8 4 — 52
LCC 60, Wakefield 46
LAUREL, Neb. — Laurel-Concord-Coleridge outscored Wakefield 16-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 60-46 victory over the Trojans in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Evan Haisch scored 23 points to lead LCC. Jake Rath finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Grant Erwin added four assists and three steals in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Wakefield.
Both teams will begin play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday. LCC, the fourth seed, will face Wausa in Wynot. Wakefield, the second seed, will host Hartington-Newcastle.
WAKEFIELD (14-3) 10 15 16 5 — 46
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (14-3) 10 21 13 16 — 60
Wynot 50, Ponca 39
WYNOT, Neb. — Top-seeded Wynot tuned up for the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament with a 50-39 victory over Ponca in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jack Kuchta scored 13 points, and Charlie Schroeder had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Wynot. Chase Schroeder added 12 points and seven rebounds in the victory.
For Ponca, Dalton Lamprecht and Cole Jackson each scored 11 points. Lamprecht also had nine rebounds.
Wynot, 15-1, hosts Homer in the first round of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament on Monday. Ponca, competing in the Clark Division, travels to Plainview to face Randolph on Monday.
PONCA (5-12) 6 9 6 18 — 39
WYNOT (15-1) 11 11 9 19 — 50
Neligh-Oakdale 56, Creighton 50
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Neligh-Oakdale outlasted Creighton 56-50 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Talon Krebs finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals for Neligh-Oakdale. Bryson Gadeken scored 12 points and Chase Furstenau added 10 points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Creighton.
Both teams begin conference tournament play next. Neligh-Oakdale travels to Springview on Saturday to face Summerland in the opening round of the Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament. Creighton travels to Bloomfield to face Tri County Northeast on Monday to open Clark Division play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament.
NELIGH-OAKDALE (7-10) 12 9 14 21 — 56
CREIGHTON (3-13) 6 12 13 19 — 50
Winside 48, Bloomfield 38
WINSIDE, Neb. — Winside used a 24-11 edge in the middle periods to take control for a 48-38 victory over the Bees in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
No statistics were reported for Winside.
Layne Warrior led Bloomfield with 12 points.
The teams meet to open Clark Division play in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, Monday in Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD (6-10) 8 8 3 19 — 38
WINSIDE (2-14) 8 14 10 16 — 48
Tri-Valley 45, Elk Point-Jefferson 42
COLTON — Tri-Valley used three players in double figures to edge Elk Point-Jefferson 45-42 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Cory McDonald scored 14 points for Tri-Valley. Lance Dewitt and Conor Christensen each scored 10 points in the victory.
Devon Schmitz scored 12 points for EPJ.
Both teams head to Madison on Saturday for the Dakota XII-NEC Clash. Tri-Valley plays Sisseton at 11:45 a.m. in the auxiliary gym, while EPJ plays Hamlin at 11 a.m. in the main gym.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (8-4) 4 12 11 15 — 42
TRI-VALLEY (3-9) 10 7 10 18 — 45
